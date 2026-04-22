HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES QUANTINUUM'S CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

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Honeywell

Apr 22, 2026, 08:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that Quantinuum LLC ("Quantinuum" or the "Company"), which is majority owned by Honeywell, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 17, 2026, relating to the proposed initial public offering of Quantinuum's common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Honeywell 
Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Investor Relations

Stacey Jones

Mark Macaluso

(980) 378-6258 

(704) 627-6118

[email protected]      

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

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