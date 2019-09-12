Honeywell Expands Navigation Offerings To Meet Evolving Requirements For Industrial Applications

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) is introducing two new inertial measurement units (IMUs) to provide world-class navigation in a small, lightweight package without compromising on cost. Built to withstand almost any environment in the air, on land or underwater, these small-but-mighty sensors can serve several markets, including agriculture, robotics, survey/mapping, unmanned vehicles and transportation.

An IMU uses gyroscopes, accelerometers and electronics to give precise rotation and acceleration data to a platform's control system. The IMU enables the system to calculate where it is, what direction it's going and at what speed, even when GPS signals aren't available.

"Honeywell is committed to expanding our inertial sensor and navigation offerings to meet the needs of new industrial customers with our HGuide i300 and HG4930 S-Class IMUs," said Chris Lund, senior director, HGuide Navigation and Sensors, Honeywell Aerospace. "Our customers are always looking for IMUs with different performance capabilities and price points to meet their companies' needs, and we're helping support them with the introduction of our new IMUs."

The HGuide i300 Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) IMU can be used in several industrial applications, such as autonomous vehicle testing, precision agriculture, surveying and mapping, pipeline inspections, platform control, and motion compensation. The HG4930 S-Class IMU provides high bandwidth and high data rates for precision stabilization needs, including optical sensors and satellite communication antennas. The HG4930 S-Class IMU is also a smaller, lower-power and cost-effective replacement for Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) IMUs.

Key advantages of the HGuide i300 MEMS IMU and HG4930 S-Class IMU

Both the HGuide i300 MEMS IMU and HG4930 S-Class IMU were created through rigorous development and testing processes and are exposed to an extensive factory calibration and compensation procedure. The units are available today as scalable, cost-effective solutions. Other benefits include:

A range of user-changeable options with selectable output data rates and filtering

Multiple, configurable communication protocols

Proven reliability, dependability and ruggedness throughout the life of the unit

Best-in-class performance for unit size and price

Honeywell has been producing high-performance inertial sensors for decades and has delivered more than 500,000 units to serve as navigation aids on an extensive list of air and spacecraft flying today. As the industry evolves, Honeywell's HGuide suite of IMUs and navigators is a key enabler of emerging segments like urban air mobility, autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture and robotics.

