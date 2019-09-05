Honeywell Helps Apparel Logistics Group Triple Daily Output From Its E-Commerce Distribution Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it has signed an agreement with retail supply chain services provider The Apparel Logistics Group to help the company expand the e-commerce order output at its distribution center in Dallas.

Under the agreement, Honeywell Intelligrated will deliver automated material handling solutions to The Apparel Logistics Group, a leading provider of third-party logistics and order fulfillment services for apparel, footwear and accessories. Honeywell Intelligrated's technology and technical support services will help the logistics provider expand its e-commerce parcel shipping capability, increase productivity at the shipping dock, ensure order accuracy and expand its value-added services capacity, which includes returned merchandise management and product customization.

These material handling solutions and services will enable The Apparel Logistics Group to more than triple its daily e-commerce order output.

"The third-party logistics (3PL) sector is experiencing unprecedented growth as more retailers require cost-effective order management, reverse logistics and product customization services," said Pieter Krynauw, president, Honeywell Intelligrated. "In turn, 3PLs need to deploy automation solutions to help them ensure quality control, reduce risks associated with labor availability and deliver on their service-level agreements."

Located in Dallas to support fast shipping throughout the U.S., the 240,000-square-foot facility features an array of dedicated automation solutions including a high-volume sortation system and more than five miles of controlled conveyors.

"To keep pace with growing consumer expectations, both traditional retailers and online-only e-tailers need to outsource their order fulfillment, returned merchandise management and product customization. In addition, available warehouse space in North America is at an all-time low," said Aric Schwab, Senior Vice President, The Apparel Logistics Group. "With these new facility enhancements, we're able to offer our customers increased volume, faster shipping and more value-added services."

Honeywell Intelligrated will install new material handling solutions to more efficiently move products through at The Apparel Logistics Group's distribution center, which provides retailers with a one-day turnaround on e-commerce orders.

In addition, Honeywell Intelligrated will implement and support the facility's warehouse control system, which operates the production activities and equipment. This provides The Apparel Logistics Group with direct support from Honeywell Intelligrated's world-class technical services center and 24/7 access to maintenance technicians to maximize facility uptime.

Large retail brands and online-only retailers in the U.S. and Canada turn to The Apparel Logistics Group for warehousing, multi-channel order fulfillment and Foreign Trade Zone services to deliver products to distribution centers, stores or directly to individual consumers' homes.

Honeywell Intelligrated is a leading provider of automation solutions for distribution and fulfillment applications with decades of experience helping 3PLs achieve maximum productivity and efficiency by transitioning from manual to automated processes.

The Apparel Logistics Group provides multi-channel fulfillment and supply-chain services to clients in the apparel, footwear and accessories industry. The company is a business unit of The Apparel Limited (TAL), a global manufacturer of woven and knit apparel producing more than 50 million garments annually.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

