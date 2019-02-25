Honeywell HG4930CA51 6-Axis MEMS Inertial Sensor Manufacturing and Physcial Analysis with Comparison with Sensonor STIM210 and the HG1120CA50

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Honeywell HG4930CA51 6-Axis MEMS Inertial Sensor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains a detailed physical analysis with process description and manufacturing cost analysis. It also includes a full comparison with Sensonor STIM210 and the HG1120CA50.

MEMS inertial measurement units (IMUs) for tactical grade applications have made a lot of progress in the past few years in terms of performance, stability and reliability. They are now accepted in high-reliability environments and are even starting to replace Fiber Optic Gyros (FOGs) and other technologies in tactical applications.

Today in new market opportunities, like robots, smart agriculture, autonomous cars and drones, highly accurate motion in a small space is mandatory, which could boost the IMU market. Already a leader in the military market, Honeywell has developed the HG4930CA51, a non-International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) tactical grade IMU for these applications they call the Internet of Moving Things.

With a gyroscope bias instability in-run of 0.25/h and accelerometer bias in-run stability of 0.025mg, the HG4930CA51 is the highest performance non-ITAR silicon MEMS IMU from Honeywell. The analyzed module is a complete system utilising three single-axis MEMS gyros and three single-axis MEMS accelerometers.

The HG4930CA51 is a 65 mm 52 mm 35 mm compact module addressing platform control, navigation and robotics applications. It mixes technologies developed for military and harsh environments and six high-grade inertial silicon MEMS sensors from Honeywell. The six MEMS sensors are associated with 4 ASIC dies, which provides flexibility in device configuration.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Main Chipset

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

Characteristics IMU

2. Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc.

3. Physical Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the System

System Opening

CPU Board

Top side - External view

Top side - Main and IC component markings

Top side - Main component and IC identification

Bottom side - External view

Bottom side - Main component identification

MEMS Board

Sensor Components

3-Axis accelerometer MEMS

3-Axis gyroscope MEMS

Comparison with Sensonor STIM210 and HG1120CA50 IMUs

4. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCB Cost

MEMS Component Costs

Inertial MEMS

Four ASIC dies

BOM Cost - CPU Board

BOM Cost - Accelerometer Board

BOM Cost - Gyroscope Board

Housing Parts - Estimation

BOM Cost - Mechanical Parts

Accessing the Added Value (AV) Cost

Electronic Boards Manufacturing Flow

Details of the CPU Board AV Cost

Details of the Accelerometer and Gyroscope Board AV Cost

Details of the IMU-Mechanical Parts

Added-Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

5. Selling Price

Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International

Sensonor

