Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

"Safety and Productivity Solutions is uniquely positioned to win with a wide range of solutions, software, and automation that drive gains in worker productivity, task accuracy and safety," said John Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell SPS. "We have leading positions in the markets we serve, with an installed base that includes $6 billion of Honeywell Intelligrated warehouse automation solutions1, more than 4 billion sensor-integrated circuits, and more than 500 million workers around the world that rely on our safety equipment.

"Our long-term organic growth outlook is underpinned by that installed based as well as more than $1 billion in new product sales annually, with much of that anchored in High Growth Regions like China. We are deploying a wide range of Connected Supply Chain and Connected Worker solutions to allow our customers greater visibility to achieve new levels of efficiency. In addition, our markets are fueled by strong industry macro trends, including more than 20 percent projected growth in e-commerce, parcel volume and industrial internet of things devices," Waldron continued.

"Honeywell SPS has a best-in-class portfolio of innovative solutions, and we are confident in our ability to deliver strong organic growth and margin expansion for Honeywell shareowners for the long term," Waldron concluded.

Honeywell SPS provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for customers across the globe. Honeywell SPS delivers this through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls.

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices, as well as the ability to effect the separations. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements, including with respect to any changes in or abandonment of the proposed separations. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

