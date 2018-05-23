Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience

The DolphinTM CT40 mobile computer is a full-touch, Android™ device designed for retail use to empower sales associates to better interact with shoppers by helping locate merchandise, access loyalty rewards program information and offer value-added services such as in-store pickup of online orders. Retailers can use the CT40 for in-store inventory management, receiving and stocking, point of sale, marketing display set-up, or support for click-and-collect services with online order pickup. With its five-inch display, compact design and removable battery, the device fits comfortably in an associate's hand when interacting with customers.

Honeywell also announced the next generation of its high-performance, handheld barcode scanner for retailers who have a high volume of scanning tasks. The new Xenon™ XP is lightweight yet durable, and can quickly capture data from both 1D and 2D barcodes. The scanner can be used for point of sale, stockroom or registry tasks and is available in cordless, corded or battery-free models.

The new mobile devices were among the technology solutions Honeywell unveiled during its live product showcase hosted on May 23, at the company's software center in Atlanta. A replay of the online broadcast can be viewed by visiting: http://hwll.co/retail-LIVE.

To win in their respective markets, retailers need to deploy innovative mobile technology that delivers the best experience and actionable business insights. According to a recent Honeywell survey conducted by YouGov, 67 percent of retail business leaders are planning to increase the use of mobile devices in their operations. The study identified areas of technology investments – including advanced analytics and mobile apps for customer engagement – that retailers are most likely to adopt in the near future.

"To stay competitive, retailers today need to provide their customers with a comprehensive and frictionless shopping experience in the store, online and during the delivery process. Our research has shown that retailers are investing in hardware and software tools to empower their associates while also gaining more information about what is happening with customers and inventory on the store floor," said Peter Howes, president of Honeywell's Productivity Products business. "With the CT40, Xenon XP and Honeywell's Mobility Edge platform, we can give our customers the technology they need to drive conversion rates. Our new suite of mobile, connected solutions is helping retailers increase efficiency, streamline operations and obtain better data about their operations in order to address increasing logistics costs and high employee turnover rates."

The new CT40 mobile computer is built on Honeywell's Mobility EdgeTM platform, a unified hardware architecture and set of software tools that streamline the deployment and management of mobility solutions. The scalable platform, which supports four versions of the Android operating system, enables IT departments to develop and certify a software application a single time before deploying to enterprise mobile devices. This saves time and costs associated with configuring and maintaining mobility solutions across stores and warehouses.

Honeywell provides retailers with solutions – from label printers and RFID technology to labor management systems – to manage inventory, improve efficiency and provide better customer service. Honeywell's Connected Retail Solution incorporates a worker-focused software system that runs on an Android or iOS device to help retailers standardize and streamline store tasks for their associates.

Android is a trademark or registered trademark of Google, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Dolphin, Mobility Edge and Xenon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Honeywell International Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM brand footwear.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

