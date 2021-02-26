Honeywell Issues Statement In Support Of President Biden's Call For Business Action To Help Beat COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) issued today the following statement in support of President Biden's recent call to action:

Honeywell strongly supports President Biden's call for business action in the fight against COVID-19 by promoting the use of masks, practicing social distancing and urging people to get the vaccine when it's their turn.

Honeywell is proud of our proactive and comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, from rapidly expanding U.S. production of critical personal protective equipment to introducing innovative new products to help get people back to work, life, travel and play. Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership in coordination with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and leaders from Mecklenburg County to optimize mass vaccination events that administered shots to nearly 36,000 people over six days. Based on learnings from these events, Honeywell and our partners have developed and distributed a leader guide for mass vaccination events to the Biden Administration and the governors of all U.S. states and territories.

Honeywell has also donated more than 1 million masks to frontline workers and homeless shelters in the U.S. and established a small business innovation fund that has disbursed $3.6 million to date to help Charlotte, N.C., storefront enterprises cope with the effects of the pandemic. We are also caring for our employees with financial assistance, enhanced health care benefits, and "thank you" payments to our direct manufacturing employees.

There is no greater priority for America right now than addressing this crisis by keeping our citizens safe, vaccinating our population in a fast and equitable manner, and positioning the economy for a strong recovery.

