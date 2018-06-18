Honeywell Kicks Off Largest Industrial Customer Gathering With a Focus on Digital Transformation

The ability of Honeywell Connected Plant's offerings to deliver higher levels of safety, reliability, efficiency and profitability will continue to be the primary discussion point at the 43rd Honeywell Users Group (HUG) Americas symposium, which runs through Friday. More than 1,300 delegates from across the oil and gas, chemical, pulp and paper, and metals and mining sectors are attending the event, which features numerous displays of the newest technologies along with dozens of Honeywell- and customer-led sessions and technical discussions.

Throughout the conference, Honeywell will showcase how turning data into actionable insight requires more than just upgrading technology; it requires a system for capturing, retaining and sharing knowledge that allows both the plant and its workers to perform at their best every day. Honeywell Connected Plant enables this through proven industry solutions based on decades of domain knowledge and controls experience.

"Digital transformation has to be about more than just moving data into the cloud," said John Rudolph, president of Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS). "It ultimately has to be about the outcomes, including driving increased productivity and savings for our customers while allowing them to increase knowledge capture, knowledge sharing and knowledge retention among their employees."

Rudolph was named president of HPS on May 31, 2018, succeeding Vimal Kapur, who was named president and CEO of Honeywell Building Technologies. Rudolph led the Projects and Automation Solutions, and Lifecycle Solutions and Services businesses for HPS over the past six years, driving significant growth. Rudolph also has held leadership roles with TAS Energy, General Electric and Ingersoll Rand.

HUG attendees will be able to see and experience the Company's ongoing transformation into a software-industrial provider. As part of this transformation, several technologies that have been launched in 2018 will be displayed and demoed in the Knowledge Center, including:

Thermal IQ – Enables maintenance engineers and plant managers to more effectively monitor and manage their thermal process equipment, minimizing unplanned downtime and maximizing uptime.

– Enables maintenance engineers and plant managers to more effectively monitor and manage their thermal process equipment, minimizing unplanned downtime and maximizing uptime. Uniformance Cloud Historian – This software-as-a-service cloud hosting solution for enterprise-wide data capture, visualization and analysis helps customers improve asset availability, optimize processes and increase plant uptime.

– This software-as-a-service cloud hosting solution for enterprise-wide data capture, visualization and analysis helps customers improve asset availability, optimize processes and increase plant uptime. Asset Performance Management – Integrates asset and process data for actionable insights to improve asset performance and plant profitability.

– Integrates asset and process data for actionable insights to improve asset performance and plant profitability. Immersive Competency – This cloud-based simulation offering uses a combination of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to train plant personnel on critical industrial work activities, empowering them to directly improve plant performance, uptime, reliability and safety.

– This cloud-based simulation offering uses a combination of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to train plant personnel on critical industrial work activities, empowering them to directly improve plant performance, uptime, reliability and safety. Personal Gas Safety – This solution integrates with Honeywell's leading plant control system to protect workers and speed emergency response in case of hazardous leaks or worker injury.

– This solution integrates with Honeywell's leading plant control system to protect workers and speed emergency response in case of hazardous leaks or worker injury. Intelligent Wearables – This hands-free, wearable technology allows industrial workers to more safely, reliably and efficiently accomplish their tasks in the plant or the field. It uses a head-mounted visual display that responds to voice and brings live data, documents, work procedures, as well as health and safety information into view and can connect field workers with remote experts in real time.

– This hands-free, wearable technology allows industrial workers to more safely, reliably and efficiently accomplish their tasks in the plant or the field. It uses a head-mounted visual display that responds to voice and brings live data, documents, work procedures, as well as health and safety information into view and can connect field workers with remote experts in real time. Experion ® Batch - Combines Experion distributed control, batch automation, and new visualization technology for improved efficiency, quality and throughput.

- Combines Experion distributed control, batch automation, and new visualization technology for improved efficiency, quality and throughput. Measurement IQ for Gas - Provides measurement under control by transforming metering operations with 24/7 real-time condition-based monitoring.

For more information about these and other new technologies and services being showcased at the Honeywell Users Group Americas conference, please visit Honeywell Users Group.

For more industry-specific updates, follow us on LinkedIn.

Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com) is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas; refining; energy; pulp and paper; industrial power generation; chemicals and petrochemicals; biofuels; life sciences; and metals, minerals and mining industries. It is also a leader in providing software solutions and instrumentation that help manufacturers find value and competitive advantage through Honeywell Connected Plant, Honeywell's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. Process Solutions is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

