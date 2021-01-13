Honeywell Launches Next-Generation Digital Cabin Pressure Control And Monitoring System For Aircraft

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) has introduced the next generation of its Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System with applications in both commercial and military aircraft. This new version of the system is all-electric, lighter-weight, and available now for business and regional aviation as well as tactical or military trainer-sized aircraft.

The Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System (CPCMS) helps maintain and monitor the air pressure inside an aircraft. It can be found onboard any aircraft that flies high enough to require air pressurization, including commercial and business jets as well as military aircraft. It regulates the air that is pumped into the cabin of an aircraft to maintain a safe and comfortable environment while flying at high altitudes. It also manages the rate of pressure change to avoid passenger discomfort during climb and descent.

"After listening to our customers, it was clear the industry required an update because most systems being used today rely on decades-old technology," said Tom Hart, vice president and general manager, Air & Thermal Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "We acted quickly and developed a new digital system that is significantly lighter, more reliable and less costly to certify than products on the market today."

This new fourth-generation version of the system is all-electric and has built-in test capability to detect and report any failures or issues, including for the back-up manual portion of the system. Along with the improved system reliability, there is also less system maintenance for the airplane operator. This system further improves sensor accuracy and response rate performance, resulting in more comfortable pressure control.

The system can serve a wide variety of aircraft, offering customers the ability to customize the control software to best fit their needs. The entire system weighs less than six pounds, is 30% lighter than its predecessor and has a new and smaller digital controller that allows it to be fit for future upgrades.

Honeywell has won a contract with Piaggio Aerospace to provide the new CPCMS for its integration into the new P.180 Avanti Evo aircraft configuration, currently under development. The products will start delivery in the third quarter of 2021 and the first planes with the new system are expected to enter service in the first half of 2022.

From the first cabin pressure regulator on the Boeing B-29 until now, Honeywell has over 75 years of experience with pressure control systems, with over 20,000 systems flying globally on aircraft today. Honeywell's legacy as an avionics manufacturer and integrator also helps ensure proper system operation and a smoother path to aircraft certification.

For more information on Honeywell's pressure control systems, visit aerospace.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

