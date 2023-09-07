HONEYWELL LEVERAGES QUANTUM COMPUTING ENCRYPTION KEYS TO BOLSTER UTILITIES' DATA SECURITY AGAINST CYBER THREATS

News provided by

Honeywell

07 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Company becomes the first to integrate quantum-computing-hardened encryption keys into smart meters for gas, water and electric utilities
  • Quantinuum's advanced technology provides heightened protection against threats to end users and critical infrastructure

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that it is the first company to integrate quantum-computing-hardened encryption keys into smart utility meters, helping protect end-user data from advanced cybersecurity threats.  Honeywell will utilize Quantinuum's Quantum Origin technology to help increase reliability and trust in the digitally transforming utilities sector.

The enhanced security utility meters set a new benchmark protecting against data breaches and help ensure the uninterrupted operation of gas, water, and electricity utilities infrastructure for both residential and commercial applications.

"By integrating Quantinuum's quantum-computing-hardened encryption technology into our smart meters, we're advancing data security for our customers and helping to shape the dialogue on how the utility industries should approach cybersecurity in the quantum era," said Hamed Heyhat, President of Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions at Honeywell. "This integration underscores how continuous innovation enables customers to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. It is a level of protection that is vitally important in our increasingly digital and interconnected world."

Quantinuum's Quantum Origin offers an advantage over traditional solutions by generating keys through quantum-computing-enhanced randomness, making them truly unpredictable and significantly enhancing data security for utilities' end users.

No other companies in the smart meter market currently offer quantum-hardened encryption protection. The integration of this technology into Honeywell's Smart Energy and Thermal Solutions' products will help address the industry's growing data security needs, particularly as it relates to critical infrastructure.

"Robust cybersecurity requires a multifaceted approach, taking advantage of the latest technologies," said Tony Uttley, President and COO of Quantinuum. "Our work with Honeywell demonstrates the importance of using the power of today's quantum computers to create a more resilient cyber infrastructure to better protect customers."

Honeywell's Smart Energy and Thermal Solution products with Quantum Origin are available now to customers in North America and Europe. This integration will further solidify Honeywell's position as an industry leader in delivering innovative and secure solutions for the utilities sector.

For more information on Honeywell's cybersecurity solutions, please visit Honeywell | Cybersecurity and to learn more about Quantum Origin, please visit Quantinuum | Quantum Origin.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit Honeywell | Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Bruno Falcone, (908) 894-3403, bruno.falcone@honeywell.com

SOURCE Honeywell

Also from this source

HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HONEYWELL AND RECIPHARM TO SPEED DEVELOPMENT OF INHALERS WITH A NEAR-ZERO GLOBAL WARMING POTENTIAL PROPELLANT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.