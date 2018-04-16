Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Honeywell's UOP Russell solution includes design, supply and installation of a modular cryogenic plant, refrigeration, dehydration and acid gas removal units; a facility control system; flare system; and required electrical equipment. The turnkey plant design streamlines project schedules and is preconfigured for the specific gas composition in that location.

In addition, the plant will use Process Insight Reliability Advisor, a Honeywell Connected Plant service that provides ongoing monitoring, early event detection and mitigation of performance issues before they become costly. Reliability Advisor leverages Honeywell UOP process simulators and fault models configured to each operation, recommending plant-specific solutions that can help customers avoid significant losses in productivity.

"Caprock chose the Honeywell solution because it's a proven and cost-effective way to extract natural gas liquids, built on our experience with more than 130 previous cryogenic units," said Neil Eckersley, UOP Russell business director at Honeywell. "But in addition, we're providing a lifecycle solution that includes start-up services, operator assistance and training, and ongoing technical services."

The plant uses an advanced cycle Recycle Split Vapor (RSV) process to recover natural gas liquids (NGLs) from feed gas for use as petrochemical feedstocks, enhancing the value of feed gas supplied to Caprock by independent gas producers. Honeywell UOP works directly with Ortloff Engineers, Ltd., the inventor of RSV technology, to enable high and reliable performance of its modular plants.

"We're extremely pleased to be working again with Honeywell on our Pecos Bend processing plant expansion" said David Ferer, Chief Operating Officer of Caprock Midstream. "Honeywell brings immense technological and project experience in support of Caprock's continued fast-paced growth in the Permian. With Train III under construction and Train IV in the engineering stage, both UOPR RSV plants, Caprock will have expanded its processing capacity to 540 million cubic feet per day by early 2019."

The plant is designed to accommodate the NGL-rich gas in Pecos County. The plant's low capital and operating expense, coupled with ultra-high NGL recovery, allows Caprock to offer more favorable processing terms to the producers that supply gas to the plant.

Caprock is a Houston-based midstream company focused on providing reliable, cost effective midstream solutions for its customers' gas gathering, processing, crude oil gathering and water disposal needs in the Delaware region of the Permian Basin.

Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com) is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com), a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

