Honeywell Smart Hearing Solution Combines Connected Headsets With Cloud Software To Protect Workers From Noise-Related Injuries

The VeriShield Smart Hearing Solution comprises a protective headset that reduces background noises to safe levels within the headset, allowing workers to communicate more clearly and easily. The headsets continuously collect and transmit noise-related data to Honeywell Safety Suite, a cloud-based service that automates and streamlines the collection and reporting of critical safety intelligence. Supervisors and workers can monitor and view noise exposure data, including noise peaks, patterns and unusual occurrences, on their smartphone or mobile computer using the Honeywell VeriShield mobile app.

Exposure to unsafe noise levels on jobsites adversely affects millions of workers and accounts for 16% to 24% of all hearing-loss cases reported worldwide, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

"Noise-induced hearing loss is a subtle, often progressive occupational risk that might take a long time to be noticed and by then, it is too late," said Graham Robinson, president of Honeywell's Industrial Safety business. "With our VeriShield Smart Hearing Solution, we provide immediate feedback to inform workers and empower companies to proactively prevent exposure to unsafe noise levels, at every moment."

Honeywell's software allows a safety manager or plant operator to remotely monitor noise levels and worker exposure across multiple teams. The software also provides new insights into noise exposure, enabling managers to view and log noise levels and patterns on a visual dashboard. It also can automatically generate records that help companies meet compliance regulations and reduce timely administrative procedures.

The smart headsets provide workers with a hear-through function allowing them to hear critical conversations and alarms while being protected from unwanted noise. Additional protections include visual and audible alerts that notify workers when they are nearing and surpassing their daily dose limits. The headsets also include fit testing that will notify the user or safety manager if the device is not properly fitted or worn correctly.

The wealth of data generated can help safety managers improve their companies' hearing conservation programs by developing a personalized approach to worker safety, ensuring better-fitting hearing protection.

"The VeriShield Smart Hearing Solution can motivate workers to take part in preserving their hearing because they can 'see' the hidden hazard," said Robinson. "In addition, safety managers will be armed with information that gives them a clear understanding of the challenges they face before designing a hearing conservation program and issuing hearing protection."

Honeywell is an industry-leading provider of intelligent safety solutions and personal protective equipment that help organizations keep workers safe and healthy. The company serves a multitude of industries with the broadest range of hearing protection solutions, from innovative earplugs to intelligent earmuffs, personalized fit-testing centers and educational resources.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

