Honeywell Suite Of Building Integration And Cyber Solutions Help Improve Efficiency, Data Analysis And Control

"For buildings to be smarter, more efficient and effective, an operating system must be in place that works to constantly improve resource management," said Mark Verheyden, president, Honeywell Building Solutions. "These systems help keep people safe and secure, enhance the building experience, and protect the data and processes that drive operations. The overall health of the building ecosystem can impact business success – just like great talent and experience. Our building operation teams help customers address building use and critical infrastructure challenges."

These technologies leverage IoT connectivity, interoperable systems and data sharing, and adaptive workflows to help transform inputs and information into actionable outcomes. Key enhancements include:

EBI R600 – The Honeywell building management system that helps connect, monitor and manage core building functions, from comfort to security to safety, and can help reduce upfront capital costs. The open IoT platform integrates with numerous third-party systems and equipment as well as cloud and mobile applications. With more than 23 years of market implementation, EBI has more than 150 million IoT connections in buildings worldwide.

DVM R700 – An enhanced digital surveillance system that delivers a detailed view of operations and enterprise-wide integrated protection. Improved camera servers enhance views and reduce storage needs and hardware costs.

CCS R300 – Facility visualization application with intuitive interface that brings performance data to building personnel through enhanced map navigation and editing capabilities.

EBI600, DVM700 and CCS300 integrate with Honeywell Forge for Buildings, an enhanced category of software developed by Honeywell called Enterprise Performance Management. Honeywell Forge for Buildings is an integrated platform that connects operational data from assets, processes, third-party applications and people with machine learning to help customers improve their building performance and enhance performance and productivity with actionable insights.

"Commercial building and critical infrastructure customers are often driving toward similar facility outcomes: streamlined operations, reduced costs, improved safety and security," Verheyden said. "Efforts to reach these goals are markedly different for a hospital or an airport, for example. Within our enhanced integrated platform of offerings, operations teams can tailor services to help meet specific needs through new multi-windows and interactive options that are just a fingertip away."

Information Technology (IT) often receives the most attention when it comes to safeguarding the integrity of data and assets. Operational Technology (OT) – systems that monitor, control and protect processes, equipment and operational environments – can be another entry point, and often needs similar or more care in today's ever-connected technology landscape.

Honeywell is extending its cybersecurity services and products for the buildings OT environment to enable customers to better protect their assets and people. The Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity solutions include:

Cybersecur ity Assessment – A professional review of buildings OT systems using industry best practices to identify potential vulnerabilities or gaps. A detailed report is developed to establish a cyber-status baseline and a prioritized action list.

Secure Design and Configuration – Design or modify existing OT infrastructure to enhance the physical, network and application layers and help reduce risk and mitigate unexpected costs.

Cybersecurity Appliances and Software – The installation and maintenance of cybersecurity hardware and software including firewalls, Secure Media Exchange (SMX), advanced end-point security, and backup/restore appliances, to help monitor and protect OT systems,

Cybersecurity Monitoring and Remote Management – Enables monitoring of OT systems and push alerts regarding performance or security issues. This can be extended to include Remote Management services, as well as Honeywell's 24/7 Security Operation Centre (SoC) monitoring.

Incident Readiness and Advisory – Establishes incident response processes that enable more efficient containment, triage and resolution to regain normal business operations in the event of an incident.

"Increasing connectivity to OT systems typically enhances security, promoting visibility and allowing previously unidentified security issues to be more efficiently realized. It is a more proactive approach to monitoring and maintaining the systems to be undertaken – the days of leaving OT systems unmanaged, unpatched and unmonitored are over," said David Trice, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Buildings.

