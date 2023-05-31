HONEYWELL TO PRESENT AT WELLS FARGO INDUSTRIALS CONFERENCE

Honeywell

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, will present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 8:00 a.m.8:35 a.m. CDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media

Investor Relations

Mike Hockey

Sean Meakim

(832) 285-4933

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell

