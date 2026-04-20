HONEYWELL TO SELL PRODUCTIVITY SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES BUSINESS TO BRADY CORPORATION

Accelerates portfolio simplification as Honeywell prepares for the planned spin-off of its Aerospace business, on track for Q3 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that it has agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions and Services ("PSS") business to Brady Corporation, an international manufacturer of identification and protection solutions, for $1.4 billion in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The transaction follows the review of strategic alternatives Honeywell commenced in July 2025 for PSS and its Warehouse and Workflow Solutions ("WWS") business to further simplify the company's portfolio alongside the planned spin-off of its Aerospace business, which is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026. Honeywell remains actively engaged in its assessment of strategic alternatives for WWS, which operates commercially under the brand names Intelligrated and Transnorm.

"With the PSS divestiture, we are nearing completion of our multi-year portfolio transformation, further accelerating value creation as we prepare to separate our Aerospace and Automation businesses into two independent industry leading public companies. The sale also enables us to continue strengthening our financial and operational focus on the company's core businesses," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

"Going forward, PSS will benefit from Brady's highly complementary and specialized leadership in industrial identification and safety, creating a broader, more integrated offering for warehouse, logistics and manufacturing customers," Kapur added.

With 2025 revenue of approximately $1.1 billion, PSS is a leading provider of mobile computers, barcode scanners and printing solutions serving the warehouse and logistics market. PSS is currently part of Honeywell's Industrial Automation (IA) business portfolio.

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is an international manufacturer and marketer of high-performance labels, signs, safety devices and printing systems for industries that include electronics, manufacturing and aerospace. Brady provides products that enhance safety, security and productivity. The acquisition of PSS will help build Brady's capabilities in data capture, mobile computing and workflow automation, increasing its portfolio serving industrial and logistics customers, while creating a more integrated, end‑to‑end productivity and safety platform.

This announcement follows the divestiture of Honeywell's Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business in 2024 and the spin-off of its Advanced Materials business as Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq: SOLS) in October 2025. It also builds on the prior strategic actions Honeywell has taken to drive organic growth and optimize its portfolio, including announcing approximately $14 billion of accretive and synergistic acquisitions since 2023: Compressor Controls Corporation, SCADAfence, the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global, Civitanavi Systems, CAES Systems, the LNG business from Air Products, Sundyne, Li-ion Tamer and Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies Business.

Centerview Partners is serving as financial advisor to Honeywell. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Baker McKenzie and Womble Bond Dickinson are providing external legal counsel.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Forward Looking Statement

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including statements related to the proposed separation of Honeywell from Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sale of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control, including Honeywell's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the proposed separation of Honeywell from Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sale of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements, including the proposed separation of Honeywell from Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sale of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, and the anticipated benefits of each. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations Stacey Jones Mark Macaluso (980) 378-6258 (704) 627-6118 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell