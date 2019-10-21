Honeywell Unveils Innovative Micro Power Unit For Business Jet Segment

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The company famous for inventing the auxiliary power unit (APU) for passenger airplanes has unveiled a similar product for the turboprop and light jet segment aimed at upending the way these aircraft deliver on-ground power. Honeywell's (NYSE: HON) Micro Power Units for business and private airplanes, helicopters, and advanced ground vehicles deliver many of the same benefits of APUs. These include major savings from reduced fuel burn, coupled with mobile power on the ground for critical aircraft systems such as air conditioning and avionics.

Honeywell's Micro Power Unit, or mPU, gives aircraft owners and operators a new and smarter way to provide power autonomously in any ground environment. This drastically decreases fuel burn while increasing overall aircraft efficiency and hull value.

"By expanding our line of trusted and reliable solutions to include the mPU, Honeywell can better serve turboprop and light jet owners and operators looking to increase passenger comfort and reduce overall operating costs," said Brian Sill, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "The mPU adds value to new and existing aircraft in a small, lightweight and quiet package."

The mPU is compact enough to fit in aircraft that have space limitations while still providing enough power to operate air conditioning, charge batteries, conduct flight planning and assist main engine start without using additional power sources. When compared with using the main engines to power aircraft systems, the mPU can result in an 80% reduction in fuel burn while on the ground. The mPU also avoids the hassle of securing costly or simply unavailable ground power — particularly in remote locations.

The mPU adds value to aircraft by introducing a new, low-cost and mobile power source for ground operations. Thanks to its efficient design, it also removes the need to use the main engines to access basic aircraft functions. This can help unlock new routes to more remote areas where power is not readily available, greatly increasing an aircraft's overall utility.

The mPU can also offer similar solutions to military ground vehicles. The fuel-efficient, lightweight power source allows armored vehicles to access power without running its main engines. The mPU offers a low-noise and low-emissions solution to provide power for electronics and cooling during silent watch and other critical missions.

In developing the mPU, Honeywell is taking its expertise in APUs and expanding it into new markets. Honeywell engineered the first APU in 1948. The company has produced more than 100,000 APUs and has more than 36,000 in service today across more than 150 regional, executive, commercial and military platforms, including both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

Honeywell plans to display a prototype of the new system Oct. 22-24 at its NBAA booth #N4302 in Las Vegas.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

