HONEYWELL UNVEILS NEW BRANDS EFFECTIVE POST SPIN-OFF: HONEYWELL TECHNOLOGIES AND HONEYWELL AEROSPACE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the new brand identities for its automation and aerospace businesses ─ Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace. These will become two independent, publicly traded companies on June 29, 2026, when Honeywell spins off its Aerospace business.

Honeywell's new brand identities for its automation and aerospace businesses ─ Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell's current brand value is estimated at $18 billion1 and has been synonymous with delivering innovation to customers for 140 years. Both new brands will draw on Honeywell's history2 while reflecting each company's focused strategy and long-term growth trajectory:

The automation business will be known as Honeywell Technologies and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "HON." The company will be a global leader of the industrial world's transition from automation to autonomy, with a comprehensive portfolio of mission-critical, outcome-based technologies, solutions and software to drive customers' productivity and growth.

The aerospace business will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker "HONA" and will be known as Honeywell Aerospace. The company will be one of the largest publicly traded, pure-play aerospace suppliers, with leading positions in technology and systems that will continue delivering the future of aviation through increasing electrification and autonomous flight.

"Today marks another defining moment in our transformation into two independent, focused companies," said Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "Drawing on Honeywell's century-long legacy, these new brand identities honor our history while reflecting the bold vision and strategic focus that will define Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace as standalone companies. This is the start of an exciting new era for both businesses."

Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies' new brand demonstrates the company's clear focus and bold ambition. High-energy and kinetic, it retains the iconic Honeywell red as its anchor, alongside an expanded, more vibrant color palette and a modern "HT" monogram. The visual system, built around the concept of "intersections," reflects where the company's expertise meets technology to unlock precision, reliability and efficiency for its customers.

"Our new brand highlights the powerful intersections of our technology and expertise—from controls to intelligence to safety—that will redefine how industries operate, accelerating the shift toward a more autonomous future while unlocking new levels of growth and long-term value," added Kapur. "As Honeywell Technologies, this bold new chapter strengthens our foundation for the future and reflects our ability to continuously evolve our capabilities to deliver outcomes for our customers."

Honeywell Aerospace

The dynamic Honeywell Aerospace brand centers on a new, evolved logo – a stylized "H" and "A," with swooping negative space that suggests the line of the horizon. Its signature color is a distinctive sunrise orange, evoking the shades of the horizon as a pilot sees it at dawn, with silver accents that reflect the materiality of aircraft. This color palette gives Honeywell Aerospace its own distinct identity while still reflecting the trust that Honeywell has built over years.

"Our new Honeywell Aerospace brand reflects the precision, confidence and forward momentum that has defined the past century of innovation and trusted performance we have delivered for our customers and partners," said Jim Currier, President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. "As an independent company, we will be uniquely positioned to innovate faster, move with greater agility and shape the next era of aviation."

More details on the new companies will be shared during their respective investor days, which will feature presentations, technology demonstrations and Q&A panels with their management teams.

Honeywell Aerospace will host its investor day in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, and Honeywell Technologies will host its investor day in New York City on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Real-time webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, with a portfolio that is underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations for aerospace, building automation, industrial automation, process automation, and process technology that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Forward Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including statements related to the proposed separation of Honeywell and Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sale of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control, including Honeywell's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding the proposed separation of Honeywell and Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sale of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements, including the proposed separation of Honeywell and Honeywell Aerospace and the planned sale of the Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions businesses, and the anticipated benefits of each. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as changes in or application of trade and tax laws and policies, including the impacts of tariffs and other trade barriers and restrictions, lower GDP growth or recession in the U.S. or globally, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

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1 Based on the Interbrand Brand Valuation methodology, which determines brand value by evaluating three core components: financial analysis, role of brand and brand strength.

2 Honeywell Aerospace will retain certain rights to use the legacy Honeywell name for up to 75 years.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations Stacey Jones Mark Macaluso (980) 378-6258 (704) 627-6118 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Honeywell