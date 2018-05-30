Honeywell's Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg

"The next generation of business jet travelers will be young millennial workers who expect fast and reliable connectivity as standard," said Torben Mundt, deputy director, Flight Operations, Air Hamburg. "By working with Honeywell, we can meet these expectations and get access to all kinds of data bandwidth monitoring options and services that help us improve the inflight experience, all while saving time and money."

With the smaller, more power-efficient GoDirect router, Air Hamburg can create new cost structures that make connectivity more readily available and ensure passengers can remain productive in flight. GoDirect Access offers enhanced network control to operators with monitoring options to ensure consumption charges never exceed budgets. These features can help streamline billing and eliminate the chance of operators absorbing costs that can be better met by passengers who benefit from the availability of Wi-Fi services in the cabin.

"Operating in the price-sensitive charter market means you have to strike the right balance between managing costs and providing a great passenger experience," said Stephen Alcock, senior director, B&GA Aftermarket – Europe, Honeywell Aerospace. "Previously, Air Hamburg could commit to only occasional internet availability due to cost considerations. Now, access to in-flight Wi-Fi never has to be limited, and with easier monitoring, chasing related invoices can become a thing of the past."

Introduced in March, Honeywell's GoDirect Router provides all the speed, performance and reliability of today's best routers in a package that is half the size and weight, and one-third of the price of comparable products. These features make it ideal for business jets. By enabling reliable connectivity in an easy-to-install system, the new router offers the broadest and most secure set of features available.

To learn more about the full suite of GoDirect connectivity equipment visit Honeywell at EBACE 2018, Booth #Y139 in Hall 6, Palexpo, Geneva, May 29–31.

Supporting Resources

Read more about Air Hamburg

Learn more about the GoDirect Router

Read more about Honeywell Aerospace on the Follow The Aero blog

Like Honeywell Aerospace on Facebook

Follow @Honeywell_Aero on Twitter

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft, and its turbochargers are used by nearly every automaker and truck manufacturer around the world. The Aerospace business unit develops innovative solutions for more fuel-efficient automobiles and airplanes, more direct and on-time flights, safer flying and runway traffic, along with aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity services, logistics, and more. The business delivers safer, faster, and more efficient and comfortable transportation-related experiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero and @Honeywell_Turbo.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywells-latest-connected-aircraft-hardware-enhances-the-passenger-experience-for-air-hamburg-300655014.html

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

