Honeywell's New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces

The new Honeywell BW™ Ultra monitors up to five different gases simultaneously, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), while leveraging Bluetooth connectivity to allow safety managers to collect and track valuable data. The new detector also features Honeywell TouchConnect™ technology, which makes configuration, calibration and bump testing fast and simple.

"Confined spaces pose serious, even deadly, safety issues for industrial, oil and gas, hazmat, and utility workers," said Richard Dunn, product manager, portable gas detection for Honeywell Industrial Safety. "BW Ultra's rugged design, ease of operation and ability to detect a wide range of gases brings a new level of safety to these workers. And because it's connected, safety managers can access a wide range of useful data about alarm history, equipment safety and worker training through Honeywell's Connected Worker platform."

The Honeywell BW Ultra was designed using the Honeywell User Experience, which puts customer problems and ease of use at the center of the development process. The new detector features a larger 3.2-inch display to display more critical information at a glance, a rugged ergonomic design, and a one-button operation. Honeywell TouchConnect technology helps users quickly access calibration and bump test modes and well as complete configuration changes without the need to be connected to a docking system or a computer.

Honeywell BW Ultra connects the safety manager to a data ecosystem. Data from the detector or its IntelliDox docking station is downloadable to a PC, where it can be aggregated and managed through Honeywell's Connected Worker software platform to simplify and speed up compliance tasks. A cloud-based network option will be available soon.

"Many safety professionals spend more than half of their time collecting, analyzing and reporting compliance information," Dunn said. "Honeywell BW Ultra makes compliance administration fast and easy."

Among the key features of Honeywell BW Ultra:

Five-gas monitoring combines standard four-gas sensing capability for oxygen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, and combustibles at the lower explosive limit (LEL), that can be customized with a choice of photoionization detector (PID) sensors for VOCs or infrared (IR) sensors for combustible gases, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, chlorine and other toxic gases.





3.2-inch screen and a simple-to-read interface makes for easier viewing and quicker decision-making.





Patented Hole Watch Mode includes an easy-to-read bar graph showing gas concentration in relation to alarm threshold to help attendants monitor and respond to changing atmospheric conditions.





Bump testing, calibration and configuration changes of Honeywell BW Ultra devices made fast and simple with Honeywell TouchConnect technology.





IntelliDoX docking/charging station automates fleet management, generates compliance records, alarm history and events, calibration certificates and more.





Bluetooth-enabled cloud connectivity and the Safety Communicator downloadable app manages and stores fleet data automatically, enables remote notification and lone worker monitoring.





Patented IntelliFlash pulsing light indicates sensor functionality and compliance status.





Internal pump offers quick pre-entry confined space testing.





Honeywell is the global leader in gas detection technology, with the broadest range of sensing technologies developed to protect workers and operations from toxic and combustible gases, VOCs and other gas hazards. Honeywell gas detectors are used in thousands of commercial buildings, industrial plants, chemical refineries, laboratories, manufacturing plants, power plants, and drilling sites around the world.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM brand footwear.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

