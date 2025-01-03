Hong Kong Expands Global Tech Presence at CES 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is thrilled to announce an expanded presence at CES 2025 and will proudly present a unified delegation, showcasing the vibrancy and prowess of Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector. The Hong Kong Tech pavilions, located across Eureka Park, Global Pavilion and Design & Source, will feature groundbreaking products and solutions of 57 prominent tech companies from diverse fields.

Hong Kong: A Global Tech Leader

Hong Kong's electronics industry is a dominant force, accounting for 70.4% of the city's total exports in 2023. As the leading global exporter of electronic integrated circuits and a key player in the export of smartphones and computer accessories, Hong Kong holds a significant position in high-tech trade. In 2024, electronics exports surged by 14.9%, with major markets encompassing mainland China, ASEAN, the EU, the US, and Taiwan.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou science and technology cluster was recently ranked second globally by WIPO's Global Innovation Index 2024. Hong Kong also remains a digital competitiveness leader, consistently ranking in the top 10 of the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking since 2019. The city's start-up ecosystem is flourishing, with over 4,200 start-ups and 16,453 jobs created in 2023.

57 Hong Kong Exhibitors across three pavilions at CES 2025

HKTDC and HKSTP will showcase 51 pioneering startups and innovative tech companies in Eureka Park and Global Pavilion. These companies represent five transformative sectors which are also Hong Kong's significant R&D achievements: Advanced Electronics & Robotics, Advanced Materials and Sustainable Technology, AI & Data, Digital Transformation, and Life & Health, offering exciting opportunities to captivate global industry leaders, venture capitalists, and R&D institutions. Additionally, HKTDC will exclusively present 6 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Design & Source, demonstrating Hong Kong's extraordinary expertise in OEM, ODM, design and sourcing capabilities.

"It is gratifying to introduce to the world up-and-coming startups and their breakthrough technology, with the potential to have far-reaching positive impact. Our mission at HKSTP is to provide promising startups resources in gaining a firm footing on the global stage. We welcomed over 6,000 visitors at CES 2024 that's gotten us numerous business leads, we believe it's truly reflecting Hong Kong's capabilities in nurturing a dynamic I&T ecosystem," said Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development at HKSTP.

Hong Kong: A CES Innovation Award Trailblazer

Four exhibitors from our Hong Kong pavilions have been honored as CES Innovation Award recipients for 2025, showcasing exceptional products in their respective categories:

Rocket 2.0 by Full Nature Farms HK Limited: Recognized in Sustainability & Energy/Power. It is a smart irrigation system for sustainable farming.

by Full Nature Farms HK Limited: Recognized in Sustainability & Energy/Power. It is a smart irrigation system for sustainable farming. Seekr by Vidi Labs : Awarded in Accessibility & AgeTech for its AI wearable for the visually impaired and elderly to navigate the surroundings with independence.

by Awarded in Accessibility & AgeTech for its AI wearable for the visually impaired and elderly to navigate the surroundings with independence. 3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabilizer (MGS) by Vista Innotech Limited: Awarded in Imaging as it is the world's smallest 3-axis gimbal camera.

by Vista Innotech Limited: Awarded in Imaging as it is the world's smallest 3-axis gimbal camera. Mobile Ankle-foot Exoneuromusculoskeleton by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Thecon Technology: Recognized in Accessibility & AgeTech for the multimodal device that aids stroke patients with hemiplegia in improving motor function and walking ability.

These accolades highlight the ingenuity and excellence of Hong Kong's technology sector.

Hong Kong's Commitment to Innovation

For more than 20 years, HKSTP has stood as Hong Kong's premier I&T ecosystem, spearheading societal advancement through talent cultivation, rapid innovation commercialization, and empower technology ventures to seize global business opportunities. Additionally, as a dedicated CES ally for over 40 years, HKTDC remains steadfast in spotlighting Hong Kong's technological excellence globally, linking enterprises to international opportunities, and fostering collaboration through Hong Kong's dynamic platform.

"As a steadfast partner of CES for over four decades, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council is committed to showcasing the best of Hong Kong's innovation and technology. By connecting our exhibitors with international buyers, investors, and collaborators, we aim to open doors to new opportunities and amplify Hong Kong's role as a global technology hub," said Mr Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director at HKTDC.

Event Details

📅 Dates: January 7-10, 2025

📍 Locations:

Eureka Park – Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth #63001

Global Pavilion – Venetian Expo, Hall A-D, Booth #50832

Design & Source – LVCC, South Hall 3, Booth #40729

Why Visit the Hong Kong Tech Pavilions?

Discover Innovation : Explore cutting-edge innovations across 57 exhibitors in three pavilions.

: Explore cutting-edge innovations across 57 exhibitors in three pavilions. Network with Pioneers and Experts : Engage with thought leaders, R&D institutions, and innovative startups.

: Engage with thought leaders, R&D institutions, and innovative startups. Learn from Award-Winning Technologies: See CES Innovation Award-winning products up close.

Join Us

See details of our Hong Kong Tech exhibitors: bit.ly/4j0103S

To explore the future of technology from Hong Kong at CES 2025, schedule your visit here: bit.ly/400Df2X

Media enquiries





Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Los Angeles Office Chi Tran Teresa Hung Telephone: (213) 793-0973 Telephone: (626) 617-8686 [email protected] [email protected]

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Angela Lau The Hoffman Agency Tel: +852 2629 6633 Daphne Chan Email: [email protected] Tel: +852 5960 7926

Email: [email protected]

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions , conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels . For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus . Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,000 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing Healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialize innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realizing a vision of new industrialization for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialization and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute to establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013000001KaMKhAAN.

SOURCE Hong Kong Tech