Hongli Group Inc. Plans to Establish New Energy Solid-State Battery Division to Explore Opportunities in Advanced Materials and Energy Storage

Initiative supports the Company's broader strategy of leveraging its manufacturing expertise to evaluate opportunities in next-generation battery technologies

WEIFANG, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongli Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLP) (the "Company" or "Hongli Group"), a cold roll formed steel profile manufacturer, today announced that it plans to establish a New Energy Solid-State Battery Division as part of its broader strategy to explore opportunities in the clean energy, advanced materials and energy storage sectors.

The planned division follows the Company's previously announced initiatives to explore opportunities in clean energy, energy storage applications, and solid-state lithium battery-related technologies. The management of Hongli Group believes the planned division represents a further step in implementing its long-term strategy to align its manufacturing capabilities with emerging opportunities in the global energy transition.

The New Energy Solid-State Battery Division is expected to focus on business opportunities related to key materials, structural components, production process support, and industrial applications associated with solid-state battery technologies. Leveraging Hongli Group's experience in precision profile design, customized processing, material forming, and industrial manufacturing, the Company intends to evaluate opportunities involving solid-state battery module structural components, lightweight battery pack materials, energy storage system supporting components, and other advanced material applications. The Company plans to gradually advance related business initiatives through potential technical collaborations, industry resource integration, market development efforts, and pilot projects.

"Our planned establishment of the New Energy Solid-State Battery Division reflects the continued implementation of our broader clean energy and energy storage strategy," said Jie Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Hongli Group. "We believe solid-state battery technology represents an important emerging direction in energy storage, and this initiative allows us to further evaluate opportunities that align with our manufacturing expertise, industry experience, and long-term growth objectives."

The Company noted that the New Energy Solid-State Battery Division is currently in the planning and preliminary development stage, and intends to provide additional updates as appropriate based on future developments.

About Hongli Group Inc.

Hongli Group Inc. is a Cayman Islands holding company, and through a series of contractual arrangements, consolidates the financial results of Shandong Hongli Special Section Tube Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Hongli Operating Group"). Hongli Operating Group is a cold roll formed steel profile manufacturer with operating subsidiaries in China. The Hongli Operating Group designs, customizes and manufactures cold roll formed steel profiles for machineries and equipment in a variety of sectors, including but not limited to mining and excavation, construction, agriculture and transportation. The Hongli Operating Group, with over 25 years of operating history, has developed customers in more than 30 major cities in China as well as a global network including South Korea, Japan, and U.S. Hongli Operating Group currently has 11 cold roll forming production lines and produces a variety of distinct profile products in a broad range of materials, sizes and shapes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "would," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "continue" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, import and export restrictions, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hongli Group Inc.

Mr. Jie Liu

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +86 0536-2180886

SOURCE Hongli Group Inc.