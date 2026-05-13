Hongli Group Inc. Reports Robust Fiscal Year 2025 Results: Revenue Grows 39% to $19.6 Million as Company Delivers $3.8 Million Profit Turnaround

WEIFANG, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongli Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLP) (the "Company" or "Hongli Group"), a cold roll formed steel profile manufacturer, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2026.

Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2025, Full Year Highlights:

Revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, increased by 39.0% to $19.6 million compared to the prior year, driven by growth in both domestic and global markets; International sales grew by 58.2%.

Gross profit increased by 41.2% to $6.4 million compared to $4.5 million in 2024.

Operating expenses were approximately $3.9 million, representing a decrease of $2.2 million compared to $6.1 million in 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to $0.9 million compared to $0.7 million in 2024.

Research and development expenses increased $0.2 million to $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

General and administrative expenses decreased $0.6 million.

Net income reached approximately $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing an approximate $3.8 million year-over-year turnaround from a net loss of approximately $1.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

"Our strong performance for the fiscal year 2025 marked an important turnaround for Hongli Group as we successfully navigated the prior year's global economic headwinds to deliver a period of robust growth and improved operating results," said Mr. Jie Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Hongli Group. "Our financial results reflected a meaningful recovery, characterized by a 39.0% increase in total revenues to $19.6 million. This growth was driven by recovery in the domestic market in China and a 58.2% increase in our international sales, demonstrating the growing global demand for our products. By maintaining a disciplined approach to our cost structure and optimizing our financing through more favorable interest rates, we achieved a gross margin expansion to 32.5% and a substantial reduction in operating expenses. Most importantly, our focus on high-quality growth has allowed us to return to profitability, delivering $1.9 million in net income compared to a net loss in the previous year. As we look ahead, we remain committed to strategic investments in R&D and market expansion. We plan to focus on developing products and components for solid-state battery and other energy storage applications, which we believe may position Hongli Group to benefit from the continued recovery of the construction machinery sector and global energy transition trends, while delivering long-term, sustainable value to our shareholders."

Revenues

In 2025, Chinese manufacturers recovered after an economic slowdown triggered by weakening global demand last year. These factors actively affected our revenue performance. For the year ended December 31, 2025, our total revenues increased by approximately $5.5 million, or 39.0%, to $19.6 million, compared to $14.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The increase was primarily driven by a growth in PRC sales, which growth by approximately $4.4 million to $16.6 million in 2025, from $12.2 million in 2024, mainly due to increased orders from our domestic customers. Moreover, international sales also increased, reaching $3.0 million in 2025, an increase of $1.1 million, or 58.2%, from $1.9 million in the prior year.

Cost of revenues

Our cost of revenues consists primarily of expenses incurred to manufacture our products, including the cost of raw materials, direct labor, and depreciation of production machinery and equipment. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the cost of revenues increased by approximately $3.6 million, or 37.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was generally in line with the growth in total revenues.

Gross profit

Our gross profit was approximately $6.4 million in 2025, representing an increase of $1.9 million, or 41.1%, compared to $4.5 million in 2024. As a percentage of revenues, our gross margin growth to 32.5% in 2025 from 32.0% in 2024, an increase of 0.5 percentage points or representing a 1.7% relative increase.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses primarily consisted of salary expenses and related employee benefits relating to our sales and marketing, finance, legal, human resources and executive office personnel, and included research and development expenses, shipping and handling expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, office overhead, professional service expenses and travel and transportation costs.

Operating expenses were approximately $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a decrease of $2.2 million, or 35.4%, compared to $6.1 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $2.0 million in share-based compensation recognized in 2024. On May 7, 2024, the Company issued 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares to three employees as part of their 2024 compensation packages. The Ordinary Shares were valued at $1.64 per share, based on the closing market price on May 6, 2024, resulting in $1,968,000 recognized as share-based compensation expense during the year.

Sales and marketing expenses

Our sales and marketing expenses primarily consisted of salaries and related employee benefits for sales and marketing personnel, as well as shipping and handling costs, port and customs clearance fees, storage expenses, promotional and marketing expenditures, and other costs associated with sales and marketing activities. For the year ended December 31, 2025, sales and marketing expenses were approximately $0.9 million, representing an increase of $0.2 million, or 39.7%, compared to $0.7 million in 2024. The increase was generally in line with the growth in sales during 2025.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses

Substantially all research and development (R&D) costs reflect the Company's efforts in product development activities. In 2025, R&D expenses were approximately $1.0 million, representing an increase of $0.2 million, or 21.5%, compared to $0.8 million in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to the Company's increased investment in research and development as the agricultural machinery and construction machinery markets continued to develop favorably in 2025. The Company plans to increase R&D investment as needed in the future to support the development of new products.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses

Our general and administrative (G&A) expenses primarily consisted of salaries and employee benefits, repair and maintenance, professional services, depreciation and amortization, travel, entertainment, and office supplies. In 2025, other G&A expenses were approximately $2.0 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 23.9%, compared to $2.6 million in 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease of $0.4 million in professional service expenses as less professional service was provided in 2025.

Interest and financing expenses, net

Interest and financing expenses, net primarily consisted of interest expenses on loans, finance leases, and other financial liabilities, as well as expenses related to the discounting of notes receivable prior to maturity, net of insignificant interest income. Interest and financing expenses, net were approximately $470,000 in 2025, a decrease of $3,000, or 0.7%, compared to approximately $466,000 in 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower interest expenses in 2025, as the Company refinanced its short-term loans at more favorable interest rates. The weighted average interest rate on short-term loans was 3.46% in 2025, compared to 4.35% in 2024.

Other income

Other income primarily consists of proceeds from the sale of scrapped materials, government subsidies, foreign currency exchange gains or losses, gains or losses on the disposal of property and equipment, and other miscellaneous items. In 2025, the Company recorded other income of approximately $216,000, representing an increase of $31,000, or 16.5%, compared to $185,000 in 2024. The increase was mainly due to a gain of approximately $17,000 on the disposal of equipment in 2025, compared to a loss of approximately $77,000 recognized in 2024 from similar transactions.

Total other income and expenses, net

Total other income and expenses, net, amounted to a net expense of approximately $262,000 in 2025, a decrease of $28,000, or 9.7%, compared to $290,000 in 2024. This decrease was primarily attributable to the changes in interest and financial expenses, net and other income, as discussed in the respective sections above.

Income (loss) before income taxes

Our income before income taxes was approximately $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing an increase of approximately $4.0 million compared to loss before income taxes of approximately $1.9 million in 2024. This growth was primarily attributable to an increase in sales and other factors discussed in the sections above.

Net income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, we reported a net income of approximately $1.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net loss of approximately $1.9 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Access to the FY2025 Annual Report:

The Company's FY2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F is accessible on the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the FY2025 Annual Report, including the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at [email protected].

About Hongli Group Inc.

Hongli Group Inc. is a Cayman Islands holding company, and through a series of contractual arrangements, consolidates the financial results of Shandong Hongli Special Section Tube Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Hongli Operating Group"). Hongli Operating Group is a cold roll formed steel profile manufacturer with operating subsidiaries in China. The Hongli Operating Group designs, customizes and manufactures cold roll formed steel profiles for machineries and equipment in a variety of sectors, including but not limited to mining and excavation, construction, agriculture and transportation. The Hongli Operating Group, with over 25 years of operating history, has developed customers in more than 30 major cities in China as well as a global network including South Korea, Japan, and U.S. Hongli Operating Group currently has 11 cold roll forming production lines and produces a variety of distinct profile products in a broad range of materials, sizes and shapes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "would," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "continue" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, import and export restrictions, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hongli Group Inc.

Mr. Jie Liu

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +86-0536-2180886

HONGLI GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in U.S. Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)





As of December 31,





2025



2024





US$



US$

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalent



1,811,149





909,716

Restricted cash



74,018





15,070

Accounts receivable, net



9,273,016





5,809,374

Notes receivable



1,041,185





522,331

Inventories, net



2,463,460





2,674,001

Due from related parties – officers



356,576





-

Prepayments and other current assets



1,064,656





2,004,889

Total current assets



16,084,060





11,935,381



















Non-current assets















Property, plant and equipment, net



12,292,214





10,385,742

Prepayments for purchase of Yingxuan Assets



4,951,021





5,339,093

Intangible assets, net



4,498,986





4,432,403

Deposit for investment



34,316,583





32,877,029

Deferred tax assets, net



47,781





40,773

Total non-current assets



56,106,585





53,075,040

TOTAL ASSETS



72,190,645





65,010,421



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Short-term loans



11,515,024





6,079,252

Accounts payable



1,876,141





1,380,201

Due to related parties - officers



4,207





21,247

Income tax payable



185,562





36,505

Accrued expenses and other payables



777,588





694,712

Total current liabilities



14,358,522





8,211,917



















Non-current liabilities















Long-term loans



-





3,305,209

Total non-current liabilities



-





3,305,209

Total liabilities



14,358,522





11,517,126



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 73,438,750 and 73,438,750

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



7,344





7,344

Additional paid-in capital



42,998,556





42,998,556

Statutory reserve



370,683





370,683

Retained earnings



13,666,910





11,724,070

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



788,630





(1,607,358)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



57,832,123





53,493,295

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



72,190,645





65,010,421



HONGLI GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Amounts in US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the years ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023





US$



US$



US$

Revenues, net



19,600,691





14,105,620





15,997,954

Cost of revenues



(13,221,811)





(9,585,873)





(10,752,114)

Gross profit



6,378,880





4,519,747





5,245,840



























Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses



(935,432)





(669,542)





(631,359)

General and administrative expenses



(2,015,663)





(4,615,189)





(2,631,085)

Research and development expenses



(994,500)





(818,312)





(962,961)

Total operating expenses



(3,945,595)





(6,103,043)





(4,225,405)

Income from operations



2,433,285





(1,583,296)





1,020,435



























Other income and (expense):























Interest and financing expenses, net



(469,710)





(466,386)





(631,558)

Other income



215,881





185,299





591,440

Other expenses



(7,932)





(8,860)





(47,855)

Total other expenses, net



(261,761)





(289,947)





(87,973)

Income (loss) before income taxes



2,171,524





(1,873,243)





932,462



























Income tax expenses



(228,684)





(8,392)





(67,740)

Net income (loss)



1,942,840





(1,881,635)





864,722



























Other comprehensive income (loss):























Foreign currency translation gain (loss)



2,395,988





(700,623)





(659,161)

Total comprehensive income (loss)



4,338,828





(2,582,258)





205,561



























Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic and diluted



73,438,750





17,451,865





11,752,180



























Earnings (loss) per share:























Basic and diluted



0.03





(0.11)





0.07



HONGLI GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Amounts in US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





Ordinary Shares



Additional















Accumulated

other



Total





Numbers of









paid-in



Statutory



Retained



comprehensive



shareholders'





Shares



Amount



capital



reserve



earnings



income (loss)



equity











US$



US$



US$



US$



US$



US$

Balance as of January 1, 2023



10,000,000





1,000





609,601





370,683





12,740,983





(247,574)





13,474,693



























































Net income



-





-





-





-





864,722





-





864,722

Initial public offering



2,062,500





206





8,249,794





-





-





-





8,250,000

Initial public offering costs



-





-





(1,967,388)





-





-





-





(1,967,388)

Underwriter's option exercised



309,375





31





1,237,469





-





-





-





1,237,500

Exercise costs



-





-





(92,813)





-





-





-





(92,813)

Surrender of shares



(133,125)





(13)





13





-





-





-





-

Foreign currency translation

loss



-





-





-





-





-





(659,161)





(659,161)

Balance as of December 31,

2023



12,238,750





1,224





8,036,676





370,683





13,605,705





(906,735)





21,107,553



























































Net loss



-





-





-





-





(1,881,635)





-





(1,881,635)

Share-based compensation



1,200,000





120





1,967,880





-





-





-





1,968,000

Private placement



60,000,000





6,000





32,994,000





-





-





-





33,000,000

Foreign currency translation

loss



-





-





-





-





-





(700,623)





(700,623)

Balance as of December 31,

2024



73,438,750





7,344





42,998,556





370,683





11,724,070





(1,607,358)





53,493,295



























































Net income



-





-





-





-





1,942,840





-





1,942,840

Foreign currency translation

income



-





-





-





-





-





2,395,988





2,395,988

Balance as of December 31,

2025



73,438,750





7,344





42,998,556





370,683





13,666,910





788,630





57,832,123



HONGLI GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the years ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023





US$



US$



US$

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income (loss)



1,942,840





(1,881,635)





864,722

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:























Depreciation



687,159





804,395





871,445

Amortization of right-of-use assets



-





37,335





73,422

Amortization of intangible assets



124,047





101,315





100,689

Allowance for current expected credit losses



124,517





38,616





52,914

(Gain) loss on disposals of property and equipment and intangible assets



(16,835)





105,954





(339,117)

Share-based compensation



-





1,968,000





-

Change in inventory reserve



125,614





488





32,412

Deferred tax benefit



(18,120)





(31,223)





(25,129)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



(3,246,989)





1,845





1,155,718

Notes receivable



(701,686)





(385,084)





57,678

Inventories



193,149





(394,565)





157,729

Prepayments and other current assets



978,924





(1,070,397)





(134,308)

Other non-current assets



-





-





2,118

Due from related parties



-





-





117,210

Due to related parties



53,307





(10,417)





(138,951)

Accounts payable



444,917





39,274





(1,557,271)

Accrued expenses and other payables



43,951





261,255





(310,147)

Income tax payable



143,472





810





(96,217)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



878,267





(414,034)





884,917



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Purchase of property and equipment



(217,443)





(32,506)





(302,393)

Purchase of intangible assets



-





-





(561,395)

Prepayments for purchase of Yingxuan Assets



(1,099,783)





(277,944)





(1,776,529)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



41,740





2,779





738,607

Deposit for investment



-





(33,350,376)





-

Advance to related parties



(410,017)





-





(351,924)

Repayment from related parties



423,930





346,238





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,261,573)





(33,311,809)





(2,253,634)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Payments for financing liabilities



-





(44,763)





(235,969)

Payments for finance leases



-





(45,235)





(307,637)

Advances from related parties



-





1,064,327





4,566,368

Repayments to related parties



-





(1,041,097)





(5,127,251)

Payments of offering costs



-





-





(229,723)

Borrowings from short-term loans



8,932,174





7,172,270





1,765,312

Repayments of short-term loans



(7,387,826)





(6,866,531)





(1,883,941)

Borrowings from long-term loans



-





416,916





4,660,425

Repayments of long-term loans



(288,596)





(147,310)





(11,199,141)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of costs



-





-





7,228,964

Proceeds from exercise of option, net of costs



-





-





1,144,687

Proceeds from private placement



-





33,000,000





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,255,752





33,508,577





382,094

Effect of exchange rate changes



87,935





326,383





(311,747)



























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



960,381





109,117





(1,298,370)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year



924,786





815,669





2,114,039

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year



1,885,167





924,786





815,669



























Cash and cash equivalents



1,811,149





909,716





775,686

Restricted cash



74,018





15,070





39,983

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year



1,885,167





924,786





815,669



























SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION























Cash paid during the year for:























Income taxes



90,294





38,805





374,487

Interest paid



354,567





599,524





650,803



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND

FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Property, plant and equipment acquired in exchange of notes receivable



219,117





87,477





-

Property, plant and equipment acquired and applied from prepayments



17,116





86,654





-

Right-of-use assets transferred to property and equipment upon exercise of

purchase option



-





626,414





508,617



SOURCE Hongli Group Inc.