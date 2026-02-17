Honolulu Airport Wiki Wiki Shuttle Adds Three New Electric Transit Trams with Trailers Through State Fleet Electrification Contract

Sustainability Partners delivers MotoEV Electro Transit Buddy trams plus charging and monitoring infrastructure to support low-emission airport mobility

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Partners, a public benefit company that helps public entities fund, deploy and maintain sustainable infrastructure through as-a-service delivery models, has delivered three Moto Electric transit trams with trailers (MotoEV Electro Transit Buddy) for the Wiki Wiki Shuttle service at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), in collaboration with the State of Hawai'i fleet electrification contract.

The Wiki Wiki Shuttle at HNL is the airport's free intra-airport shuttle that moves passengers between terminals and concourses. The new electric trams, which will transport domestic travelers, support the airport's on-site passenger movement and advance the State's transition to lower-emission ground transportation.

The project was delivered through Sustainability Partners' Electric Vehicles as a Service (EVaaS) offering, an as-a-service approach that helps public entities adopt electric vehicles by addressing common barriers such as vehicle procurement, customization, and charging infrastructure coordination. Through EVaaS, Sustainability Partners supports agencies with programmatic delivery and long-term maintenance to help fleet electrification efforts scale over time.

"The Wiki Wiki Shuttle is a vital part of daily operations, connecting passengers comfortably between terminals and concourses," said Hawai'i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. "Adding these low-cost electric trams improves the airport experience, removing the noise and odor of our old transports and increasing energy efficiency."

The new Wiki Wiki electric fleet includes:

Three MotoEV Electro Transit Buddy electric trams with trailers upfitted for airport shuttle use with ADA capabilities

Trams assembled in the United States with American-made components

Coordinated charging infrastructure to support daily service requirements

Technology-ready monitoring capabilities, including camera and GPS, to support fleet visibility and safety

Through its EVaaS model, Sustainability Partners supports public agencies by facilitating vehicles, infrastructure, ongoing care, and preventative maintenance. "These new electric trams help modernize the Wiki Wiki Shuttle while supporting Hawai'i's broader transition to lower-emission transportation. By combining vehicle delivery, charging coordination, and ongoing support through our Electric Vehicles as a Service model, we help public agencies reduce complexity and scale electrification with confidence," said Arnold Albiar, Sustainability Partners' Managing Partner of Hawai'i.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help states, municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. Sustainability Partners can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, Sustainability Partners charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever. Learn more about Sustainability Partners .

