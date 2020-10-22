Honor and Celebrate Veterans with Pilot Company's Round-Up for Wreaths Across America and Free Breakfast for Veterans Day

"The holiday season is a special time to remember and recognize veterans for their sacrifice," said James A. Haslam II, a U.S. Army veteran and founder of Pilot Company. "On behalf of our 28,000 team members, we sincerely thank the men and women who've selflessly served our country. We appreciate Wreaths Across America's mission of remember, honor and teach and invite our guests to partner with us in support of their goal to lay a wreath on every hero's grave."

Now through Dec. 31, guests visiting any of the 750 company-operated stores in the U.S., including participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers* and One9 Fuel Network stores, can opt to round-up purchases** to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to Wreaths Across America. In remembrance of the company's hometown heroes, Pilot Company is donating $20,000 and contributing $20,000 from the round-up campaign to support the Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"It is partners like Pilot Company that continue to step up and amaze us with their generosity, not just with the financial support of sponsoring wreaths, but in their commitment to the veterans in the industry and in their communities that deserve recognition," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "This new round up program is beyond anything we could have expected or hoped for and we are grateful to Pilot Company and all the professional drivers and carriers that help us move the mission."

The round-up fundraiser is part of Pilot Company's long-standing support of Wreaths Across America, including helping to fuel the organization's traveling Mobile Education Exhibit to visit cities across the U.S. The exhibit is open to the public for free tours at several locations throughout the year and recently made a tour stop on October 20, 2020 at the Pilot Travel Center in Mebane, North Carolina. Pilot Company also supports and is honored to participate in Wreaths Across America's celebration of veterans in the trucking industry, recognizing and thanking the veteran professional drivers that transport the wreaths to more than 2,200 locations across the country for the annual holiday wreath-laying ceremonies.

Pilot Company also will celebrate Veterans Day with a week-long special offer for all U.S. military veterans. From Nov. 9-15, all veterans are invited to enjoy a free Pilot Coffee of any size and one free breakfast offering, such as the french toast sausage, egg and cheese sandwich. The Veterans Day Breakfast Combo offer is available through the Pilot Flying J app and is redeemable at participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about. For nearby travel center locations to donate and to redeem the breakfast offer for veterans, download the Pilot Flying J app.*** More information on Wreaths Across America is available at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

*Round-up donations made at Knoxville-area Pilot Convenience Stores will benefit JDRF through November 1, 2020 and Salvation Army from November 23 – December 25, 2020.

**Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

***Standard data rates may apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 34 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company's energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. More information on locations and amenities are available on the Pilot Flying J app. For additional information about Pilot Company and its commitment to team members and giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

SOURCE Pilot Company