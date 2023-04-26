HONOR and OnePlus Flagships Achieve Optimal Display Performance Powered by Pixelworks Visual Processing Technology

Brilliant Color Accuracy Certified by DXOMARK, Super HDR Picture Quality with Enriched Details, 120fps Silky Smooth Visual Experience on 100+ Games, Flexibility to Satisfy Diverse and Demanding Display Needs

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, announced that its visual processing solutions were incorporated in a number of flagship smartphones released in the first quarter of the year, including the HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic5 Ultimate smartphones in the HONOR Magic5 series, as well as the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Ace 2 smartphones. As represented in the market positioning of these launched devices, Pixelworks cooperated thoroughly with the respective smartphone manufacturers to deliver distinctive video and gaming experiences for users with advanced display solutions, which have been well received by the market.

With its excellent display capability, the HONOR Magic5 Pro earned a staggering score of 151 in the DXOMARK smartphone display test and ranked first in global smartphone display performance. According to the test report, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has good color accuracy in indoor and low-light conditions, with a particularly natural rendering of skin tones. In addition to faithful color rendering under sunlight, the smartphone provides well-tuned brightness in every lighting condition. The display's brightness and contrast were equally good when watching HDR10 videos on the Magic5 Pro1. Also notable, with Pixelworks' color calibration technology the smartphone produces an average Delta E value (an indicator of color accuracy, the lower the better) of almost 0.27, ensuring there are no perceptible deviations from perfect color accuracy. Featured by the excellent color accuracy and great eye-comfort of the display panel, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has succeeded in elevating users' visual experience in every aspect.

OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Ace 2, the high-performance flagships released early this year, have achieved exciting market growth in the first two months since their launch. In terms of visual display, OnePlus has successfully enabled super picture quality and comprehensive 120fps mobile gaming on over 100 game titles with its Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine. By extending this flagship visual experience from its Number series to the Ace series, more users are now able to enjoy a flagship-level mobile gaming experience. As a key element of the Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine solution, Pixelworks has engaged in deep technical cooperation with OnePlus for complete display optimization. As a result of the joint efforts between the two companies, the technical advantages of the Pixelworks X7 visual processor have been fully realized and succeeded in bringing a new standard of visual excellence to OnePlus featuring finely tuned picture quality and silky smooth 120fps gaming experience.

"Pixelworks boasts a diverse and flexible portfolio of visual technologies that can be applied to both flagship and gaming smartphones," said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "Our goal is simple – to provide smartphone manufacturers with professional display solutions that perfectly meet the needs of their target markets, and bringing end consumers immersive, realistic, comfortable and stable visual experiences. Pixelworks is highly committed to working hand in hand with its business partners in an open and cooperative manner, while striving to achieve the optimal display solution while balancing the tradeoff between performance and power consumption. We hope that through our deep technical collaboration, more video and game content can be displayed on mobile devices with stunning visual quality and its original artistic intent."

"We are pleased to cooperate with Pixelworks in terms of visual display optimization on smartphones!" said Louis Li, President of OnePlus China. "Mobile gaming is regarded as a touchstone to evaluate the performance of a smartphone, especially the visual display performance. That is why every smartphone manufacturer endeavors to overcome the limits of power consumption, aiming to get the best picture quality with the least power cost. Our cooperation related to the Super Frame Rate Super Picture Quality Engine on OnePlus smartphones provides a comprehensive 120fps visual experience for a record number of 100+ game titles across both OnePlus' Number series and Ace series devices. We hope this effort will accelerate the popularity of flagship mobile gaming experiences and allow more users to enjoy the visual excellence brought by the Super Frame Rate and Super Picture Quality Engine solution."

1 https://www.dxomark.com/honor-magic5-pro-display-test/

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.