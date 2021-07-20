HONOR Announced the Usage of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and Revealed Design Concept of HONOR Magic3 Series

During the discussion, Cristiano expressed Qualcomm's ambitions to unleash the possibilities of 5G and AI technologies to deliver a more transformative and innovative experience to users. He was also excited to announce HONOR among the first equipment manufacturer (OEM) to launch a Snapdragon 888 Plus powered smartphone and noted the accomplishments that both brands achieved together within a short period of time.

[1] Global CEO Tech Talk is a panel discussion event by Reuters Plus.

George highlighted that the upcoming HONOR Magic3 Series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, noting, "With more than a 20% upgrade in AI performance, the Snapdragon 888 Plus is capable of running multiple neural networks simultaneously. The platform's industry-leading performance provides the HONOR Magic3 Series with the flexibility to deliver a best-in-class mobile and camera experience."

The Global CEO Tech Talk was also the first time HONOR shared more about the design inspiration behind the HONOR Magic3 Series, noting the upcoming smartphone had been inspired by the colors of Magic Hour, renowned in the photography and videography world for being the best time of day to shoot. In the 15-to-20-minute period before sunset or after sunrise, when the sun is between -6° and -4° below the horizon, the sky lights up in dark blue. When the sun is between -4° and 6° above the horizon, the sky has a pink, or pink-gold hue. These color phases during the Magic Hour gave the HONOR Magic3 Series its two colors name, Blue Hour and Golden Hour.

In addition to revealing some of HONOR's latest revolutionary technologies, George also exchanged views with Sitao and Nathan on HONOR's blueprint for fostering a smart and connected life for users, especially when it comes to privacy, health and fitness, as well as sustainability. He expressed HONOR's strong belief in the notion that "You own your privacy", underlining the brand's commitment to helping consumers better manage their personal information through secure systems and solutions. To achieve this, George noted that HONOR has specifically created HTEE (HONOR Trusted Execution Environment) OS, an operating platform that provides privacy protection for mobile payment and face recognition at the highest level.

George also revealed HONOR's "1+8+N" product strategy, which focuses on smartphones as the core of the platform, while developing other connected products to provide a best-in-class user experience for the mobile office, smart home, health and fitness, mobile entertainment and more. As part of this strategy, HONOR has set up a joint sports lab with Shanghai Jiaotong University to foster innovation and enhance its leadership in fitness, developing cutting edge health and fitness solutions.

For more information on the Global CEO Tech Talk, or to watch the full panel discussion, please visit https://www.reuters.com/article/sponsored/entering-the-realm-of-sci-fi.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1577652/Photo_Global_CEO_Tech_Talk_Reuters_Plus.jpg

