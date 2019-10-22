Honor Care Network Expands To The Midwest With Three New Home Care Agency Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a leading innovator in home care services, announced today the addition of three new home care agencies to the Honor Care Network: Bridgewater Senior Home Care in Cleveland, OH, Affordable Home Care , and Bridgeway Senior Services , both based in Detroit, MI. The Honor Care Network is a growing partnership of independently owned home care agencies dedicated to improving the quality standards of home care.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Ohio and Michigan each have more than one million older adults age 65 and older, making each state one of the "greyest" states in the country. To support the rapidly aging population in the Midwest, professional caregivers are in short supply, creating a dire situation for home care agencies struggling to keep up with demand for in-home care.

In a direct care workforce report published by PHI, the state of Michigan projects needing more than 30,000 personal care aides by next year, estimating the need for thousands more as the state rapidly ages over the next 15 years. Ohio fares no better, with 57 percent of survey respondents confirming they have fewer home health aides than planned. Additionally, more than 70 percent of survey respondents stated they do not have enough qualified candidates to meet demand (LeadingAge Ohio Long Term Care Workforce Crisis 2016 Report).

In joining the Honor Care Network, Bridgewater Senior Home Care, Affordable Home Care, and Bridgeway Senior Services will gain access to a shared pool of trained and qualified caregivers, cutting-edge workforce management technology for caregiver scheduling, training, and performance, and a complete operations support team. These resources will help these home care agency owners to focus on providing more high quality in-home care to the growing number of older adults in their communities.

"Our biggest struggle was finding and retaining enough quality caregivers to keep up with increasing demand," said Molly Koenig, owner of Bridgewater Senior Home Care. "I'm always looking for new ways of thinking and doing things, and Honor is on the cutting edge. Honor gives us the ability to remain independent but feel supported in our operations."

Since launching the Honor Care Network in 2017, Honor has partnered with numerous independently owned home care agencies and now provides non-medical home care services to older adults in more than 800 cities and towns across California, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and now Ohio and Michigan. The company expects to continue its expansion of the Honor Care Network into additional states to deliver a consistent standard for quality home care nationwide.

"Home care agencies in the Midwest see the immediate value of joining the Honor Care Network, including the impact it has in helping to alleviate the caregiver workforce shortage," said Nita Sommers, president of Honor. "Our focus on improving the overall caregiver experience—demonstrated by our effective caregiver recruiting, strong caregiver retention rates, and our ability to consistently maintain high caregiver satisfaction scores—resonates with agency owners across the board, and particularly with those who are feeling the acute pain in their business."

