Honor Earth Day 2021 With Natural Grocers'™ Fourth Annual Ladybug Love Campaign

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the connectedness of planet Earth's vibrant ecosystem, Natural Grocers will celebrate Earth Day 2021 and its fourth annual Ladybug LoveSM campaign throughout the month of April. The campaign celebrates insects that play a crucial role in food supply stability, and regenerative farming practices that use ladybugs and other beneficial insects instead of harmful synthetic pesticides to control pests. Ladybug Love features fundraising efforts benefiting nonprofit partner Beyond Pesticides, a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag exclusively for {N}power® members, flash sales, discounts, and more.

Natural Grocers Celebrates Earth Day 2021 and Ladybug Love Throughout the Month of April Tweet this Join Natural Grocers and Beyond Pesticides in continuing to eliminate synthetic pesticides used in public spaces. Help eradicate the countless harmful effects of these chemicals on the environment, human health, pet health, and the health of the pollinators we rely on to support the integrity of our ecosystem, food supply, and economy. The goal of the multi-faceted fundraising efforts of the Ladybug Love campaign is to to raise $250,000 for Beyond Pesticides. Along with local organizations, Natural Grocers’ fundraising efforts help convert parks and recreational areas to exclusively organic practices and to eliminate the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers. Natural Grocers long-term partnership with Beyond Pesticides inspired the launch of the “Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods” campaign in states where Natural Grocers operates stores including Colorado, Washington, Arizona, and Oregon.

BEYOND PESTICIDES & LADYBUG LOVE YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS

Natural Grocers long-term partnership with Beyond Pesticides, which resulted in the launch of the "Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods" campaign, raises community awareness and directly contributes to local parks, schools, and businesses converting their outdoor spaces to pesticide-free zones. Beyond Pesticides is a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides.

Along with local organizations, Natural Grocers fundraising efforts thus far have helped the following parks and recreational areas to convert exclusively to organic practices and to eliminate the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers: Roosevelt Park in Longmont, CO, Chief Garry Park in Spokane, WA, Reid Park and Silverlake Fields in Tucson, AZ, Tempe Sports Complex in Tempe, AZ, Irwin Park in Eugene, OR, and Island Park in Springfield, OR.

Join Beyond Pesticides and Natural Grocers in continuing to eliminate synthetic pesticides used in public spaces. Help eradicate the countless harmful effects of these chemicals on the environment, human health, pet health, and the health of the pollinators we rely on to support the integrity of our ecosystem, food supply, and economy. The multi-faceted fundraising efforts of the Ladybug Love campaign, with the goal to raise $250,000, are outlined below.

CELEBRATE EARTH DAY 2021 WITH NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers will be celebrating Earth Day and Ladybug Love throughout the month of April, with special programming including the Beyond Pesticides fundraising program, discounts on groceries and eco-friendly products, sweepstakes, and much more:

Ladybug Love Pledge: Natural Grocers invites its communities to take or renew the pledge—to refrain from using lawn and garden chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects, and to support 100% organic produce. Customers can sign the pledge by visiting: www.NaturalGrocers.com/ladybuglove

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed, whether it's a first-time signer or a renewed pledge i , from April 1 – 30.

to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed, whether it's a first-time signer or a renewed pledge , from – 30. {N}power members who make or renew their pledge from April 1 – 15, will also receive $1 off their purchase on Earth Day, April 22 .

Additional Beyond Pesticides Fundraising Opportunities: In addition to taking the pledge, fundraising efforts in April include:

Customers can donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register at 161 stores in 20 states to fund the Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods projects in communities where Natural Grocers operates.

, , or at the register at 161 stores in 20 states to fund the Ladybug Love Your Neighborhoods projects in communities where Natural Grocers operates. Natural Grocers will donate $2.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Zip Pouch reusable bag (retail $2.99 ) sold.

Discounts, {N}power Flash Sales, Sweepstakes, and more

Earth Day Deals from April 22–24 on eco-friendly products such as Stasher® reusable silicone bags, Hydro Flask®, Seventh Generation® cleaning products, Endangered Species Chocolate®, Kicking Horse Coffee®, Green Goblin® vinegar weed killer, and much more.

All {N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag with purchase ii .

. {N}power members who shop from April 22–24 will automatically be entered to win a 20 oz. Natural Grocers Branded Hydro Flask iii . Over 800 {N}power members will win.

. Over 800 {N}power members will win. From April 22–24, {N}power members will be treated to exclusive daily doorbuster deals on select fan-favorite products iv , limit of two each:

, limit of two each: April 22 - $3.99 pasture-raised eggs

- pasture-raised eggs

April 23 - $3 .99 pasture-based and humanely raised bacon & bacon alternatives

- .99 pasture-based and humanely raised bacon & bacon alternatives

April 24 - $1.99 Natural Grocers Brand Organic chocolate bars

Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards—one $500 companywide grand prize, plus $100 gift card prize at each store—by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store or in the April 2021 good4u SM Health Hotline® magazine v .

companywide grand prize, plus gift card prize at each store—by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store or in the good4u Health Hotline® magazine . Customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2021 Natural Grocers good4u Health Hotline magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, customers must simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 24, 2021 . A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winnervi.

Nutrition Education: Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their environmental impact.

Check out Natural Grocers "Earth Day Hacks & Facts" video for simple Earth-friendly home and garden tips: www.naturalgrocers.com/earthday

Household products at Natural Grocers undergo the same strict vetting process as all other departments so that customers can feel secure in buying transparent and eco-friendly products. Check out the special edition "Use This, Not That" for recommendations on clean and green household essentials in the April 2021 good4u Health Hotline: naturalgrocers.cld.bz/Health-Hotline-Magazine-April-2021/20/

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345vii.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i Pledge must be made between 4/1/2021 and 4/30/2021 at naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. will make a matching donation of up to $25,000 in support of the $250,000 Beyond Pesticides fundraiser goal. ii Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid 4/22/21 – 4/24/21 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. iii No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to {N}power members who are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 4/22/2021 and ends on 4/24/2021. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. iv {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower. Valid only on the dates specified while supplies last. No rainchecks. v NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts 4/22/21 and ends 4/24/21. Maximum of one entry per person. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. vi No purchase necessary. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. Sweepstakes starts on 3/26/2021 and ends on 4/24/2021. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. vii Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

