Honor Launches SAGE/2019--Building Better Ways To Age

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home care leader Honor announces the launch of SAGE/2019—Building Better Ways to Age, a new conference designed to address today's biggest challenges and innovations in aging well. The day-long conference will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, CA, bringing together leaders across health care, home care, technology, and aging. At SAGE/2019, the inaugural conference will focus on breaking down silos, encouraging collaboration, and facilitating dialogue across health care and senior care to create actionable solutions for aging well.

"We're excited to welcome leaders who are driving transformational change in improving how we age," said Seth Sternberg, co-founder and CEO of Honor. "In California alone, the number of residents over 65 years old will increase 59 percent over the next 15 years and those over 85 years old will increase 52 percent. How we care for older adults in our communities is one of the most important challenges—and opportunities— we're facing as a society."

Inspiring Keynotes and Panel Discussions From Top Influencers

Dr. Bill Thomas, geriatrician, entrepreneur, author, and founder of The Eden Alternative, the Green House Project, ChangingAging, and Minka is joining SAGE/2019 as the keynote speaker. Dr. Thomas will present on how his four-year journey across America to engage with 140 communities shaped his perspectives on how older adults want to age, and why a radical reinterpretation of longevity is needed.

Yoky Matsuoka, vice president of Google and former chief technology officer for Nest, is also joining SAGE/2019 in a fireside chat with Honor Co-Founder & CEO Seth Sternberg. This intimate conversation will draw from her experience innovating and developing technology at homes and how these developments may transform the overall aging market in the future.

During SAGE/2019, attendees will also hear from experts focused on finding innovative solutions across some of the biggest challenges in aging today—from demographic shifts with baby boomers entering retirement, technology in the home, cost of care, care coordination to the workforce shortage, and advocacy for older adults.

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Christine Cassel , Presidential Chair & Visiting Professor, UCSF School of Medicine

, Presidential Chair & Visiting Professor, UCSF School of Medicine Loren Shook , CEO, Silverado

, CEO, Gretchen Alkema , Ph.D., Vice President of Policy & Communications, SCAN Foundation

, Ph.D., Vice President of Policy & Communications, SCAN Foundation Dr. Scott Kaiser , Chief Innovation Officer, Motion Picture Television Fund

, Chief Innovation Officer, Motion Picture Television Fund Shannon Sedgwick , Senior Economist, Los Angeles Economic Development Corp.

, Senior Economist, Los Angeles Economic Development Corp. Dr. Noah Marco , Chief Medical Officer, Los Angeles Jewish Home

, Chief Medical Officer, Los Angeles Jewish Home Felipe Orsono, Executive Administrator, Continuum of Care & Value Improvement, Keck Medicine of USC

Trevor O'Neil , President, Colonial Home Care & Councilman, City of Anaheim

, President, Colonial Home Care & Councilman, Mindy Baker , Ph.D., Director of Education, George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers

, Ph.D., Director of Education, Family Centers Helen Dennis , Syndicated Columnist, Successful Aging

For more information on the full agenda and to register, please visit https://network.joinhonor.com/sage2019/ . Early bird ticket registration ends July 31, 2019.

About Honor

Honor, a San Francisco-based home care company, is the founder of the Honor Care Network, a pioneering national network of home care providers. Honor is the first company ever to bring scalable workforce management and technology expertise together with the high-touch, personalized care of local homegrown care agencies. Working with Care Network Partners, Honor helps older adults live safely and comfortably in their own homes by enabling reliable, transparent, high-quality care. Founded in 2014, Honor is now one of the fastest-growing, non-medical home care companies in the U.S., currently providing care to families in California, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.joinhonor.com

