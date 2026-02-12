HONOREES ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2026 UNFORGETTABLE AWARDS, CELEBRATING ASIAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER EXCELLENCE ACROSS FILM, TELEVISION, AND CULTURE

CHLOÉ ZHAO, BOWEN YANG, DANIEL DAE KIM, PARK CHAN-WOOK, K-POP DEMON HUNTERS, AND MORE TO BE HONORED AT THE 23RD ANNUAL CEREMONY

Presented by GoldenTV and Character Media, the ceremony will stream as a special on GoldenTV on March 13

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unforgettable Awards , the entertainment industry's premier and longest-running annual celebration honoring Asian and Pacific Islander excellence in film, television, and culture, announced today the honorees for the 2026 ceremony. Now in its 23rd year, the Unforgettable Awards will take place Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Produced by GoldenTV and Character Media, the ceremony will stream as a special on GoldenTV on March 13.

The ceremony's 2026 theme, Passion, reflects the drive that fuels Asian Pacific storytellers, innovators, and leaders across film, television, and culture. This year's honorees are recognized for work that has elevated the community across the industry and continues to shape the cultural landscape.

The 2026 Unforgettable Awards honorees include:

Bowen Yang ( The Wedding Banquet ) – Actor in Film

( ) – Actor in Film Chloé Zhao ( Hamnet, Eternals, Nomadland ) – Global Icon Award

( ) – Global Icon Award Daniel Dae Kim ( Butterfly ) – Actor in Television

( ) – Actor in Television Jet Tila - Culinary Excellence in Media

- Culinary Excellence in Media K-Pop Demon Hunters (Netflix) – Vanguard Award

(Netflix) – Vanguard Award Lawrence Shou ( Rosemead ) – Breakout in Film

( ) – Breakout in Film Leenda Dong – Digital Influencer

– Digital Influencer Lloyd Lee Choi ( Lucky Lu ) – Writer

( ) – Writer Park Chan-wook ( No Other Choice ) – Director

( ) – Director Te Ao o Hinepehinga (Chief of War) – Breakout in Television

"This year's honorees embody the passion that compels our community to tell our stories and push the industry forward," said Takashi Cheng, CEO of GoldenTV. "Their work breaks barriers and reaches audiences far beyond the Asian community."

Honorees were selected by a distinguished selection committee composed of leading creatives, industry executives, and cultural tastemakers who have played a critical role in advancing API visibility and opportunity both on screen and behind the scenes. The 2026 Selection Committee is co-chaired by Simu Liu and Fala Chen, and includes Agnes Lew, Adele Lim, Awkwafina, Bao Nguyen, Benedict Wong, Bing Chen, Brandon Rieggs, Bretman Rock, Celine Song, Daniel Henney, Daniel Wu, Domee Shi, Janet Yang, Jeanne Yang, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Jeremy Tran, Jessica Gao, Jessica Henwick, Jinny Howe, Joan Chen, Jodi Long, Joseph Lee, Julia Cho, Julia Gouw, Ken Jeong, Kevin Kwan, Leonardo Nam, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Miranda Kwok, Nico Santos, Nina Yang, Norman Chen, Phil Wang, Phillip Sun, Randall Park, Rebecca Sun, Samantha Quan, Shannon Lee, and Takashi Cheng.

For more information on the Unforgettable Awards, visit UnforgettableAwards.com . Stay connected to API entertainment and news by following Unforgettable Awards , GoldenTV and Character Media and using the hashtag #UNFO on social media.

About the Unforgettable Awards

Founded in 2002, the Unforgettable Awards is an annual black-tie event honoring Asian Pacific Islander luminaries in entertainment, arts, and culture. The show unites hundreds of industry leaders and artists each year in celebration of creativity, representation, and community.

About GoldenTV

GoldenTV is a Los Angeles–based cable and streaming platform and a premier destination for bold, global storytelling through an API lens. Home to the Unforgettable Awards and a slate of original series, films, and specials, GoldenTV champions authentic voices and celebrates the depth, diversity, and impact of the Asian diaspora across entertainment and culture.

About Character Media

Character Media has been the premier platform celebrating Asian Pacific Islander entertainment and culture for more than two decades. Through its print and digital magazine, as well as its signature live events, Character Media continues to amplify diverse voices across Hollywood and beyond.

SOURCE GoldenTV/ Unforgettable Awards