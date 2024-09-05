Honoring Mother Teresa: HHRD's In-Kind Gifts Program Takes Center Stage on International Charity Day

HHRD South California Office In-Kind Gifts reached to the Gaza Strip 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Charity Day, Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Mother Teresa through its In-Kind Gifts program. This initiative underscores the organization's commitment to providing tangible support to orphans, refugees, and internally displaced persons IDPs around the globe.

HHRD South California Office In -Kind Gifts reached to the Gaza Strip 2024

Unlike traditional monetary donations, The In-Kind Gifts Program delivers essential goods and services to those in need. The program's efforts include distributing clothing, food, bedding, hygiene products, school supplies, and medical equipment. By addressing immediate needs, the program aims to alleviate the hardships faced by vulnerable populations in various crisis situations.

Since its inception, the In-Kind Gifts program has facilitated the shipment of thousands of containers worldwide. Notable interventions include support for the Palestinian Refugees, Syrian Refugees, African refugees, Rohingya Refugees, and the COVID-19 Pandemic and IDP's around the globe.

"Smiles Across Miles" is the slogan for the In-Kind Gifts program, which was developed by the In-Kind Gifts team. "We developed this initiative to support underprivileged communities around the world," said Sister Nadia Zeeshan, Director of the In-Kind Gifts program.

You can donate to the In-Kind Gifts Program by contacting any of HHRD'S 12 regional offices, in MI, AZ, South CA, North CA, NJ, GA, IL, MO, MA, MD, Dallas TX, and Houston TX. For additional information or to contact a regional office, visit the Contact Us page on HHRD's website.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 100%, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human suffering in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. They also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with their international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

CONTACT:

iLyas Choudry

HHRD USA

Development Director

313-279-5378

[email protected]

SOURCE Helping Hand for Relief and Development