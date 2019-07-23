Honoring National Parent's Day, Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisors Share Caregiver Stories, Strategies To Help Aging Parents With Next Steps In Senior Living

PHOENIX, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Parent's Day is July 28th, a time to celebrate your mother and father and let them know how much they are loved and appreciated. As parents get older, many will turn to their adult children to help them in the next steps of senior living.

Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior care placement service, is encouraging adult children to use this commemorative day as an opportunity to start a dialogue about how they can best assist their aging parents during this transition. The company provides free, personalized help finding housing and care solutions for seniors and their families. Honoring National Parent's Day, Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors are sharing their own caregiver stories and strategies for helping aging parents.

I Was Unprepared

About four years ago, my father had a heart attack and a stroke leaving him paralyzed on the left side. My family was unprepared for what would come next, a skilled nursing community for dad. Not long after this incident, my uncle and aunt were experiencing dementia. They did not have any close relatives and again we were unprepared to deal with their situation. After a period of time, I needed to leave my job to help take care of my families' needs.

What would I do if I could go back in time?

Start the conversation of moving to a one level home or retirement community sooner rather than later.

Have all legal paperwork done and ready to go, including power of attorney, wills and trusts.

Plan where you would like to live if you can't be at home anymore.

Research Medicare, Medicaid, home health, and hospice services before you need them.

Be prepared and meet with a local senior care advisor so you can avoid stress on family members and potential job loss. – John Weber, Assisted Living Locators Wichita/Topeka, KS

I Had To Quit My Job To Care For My Mother

When my mother came to live with us with a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment, we soon realized that I would no longer be able to work as a school nurse due to the time and care she required. I handled Medicare and Medicaid options, arranged in-home care, found rehab communities after surgeries, and updated medications. It made me aware of how necessary it is for seniors to have an advocate to navigate this journey.

Here are my suggestions based on my knowledge as a Registered Nurse and caregiver.

Ensure all legal documents are up to date, signed, and in one place.

Get a medical power of attorney and be sure you know the wishes for end of life care and acceptable interventions.

Speak with your seniors about their end of life choices early in the dementia journey while they can still make sound decisions.

My mother still lives with me and we're eight years into this dementia journey. Our experience inspired my husband and I to become certified senior advisors and advocate for families during this challenging transition. – Mitzie Watson, Assisted Living Locators West Dallas/Mid Cities, TX

"Many Assisted Living Locators senior advisors have caregiver experiences that moved them to join our company," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Their personal, caring approach helps seniors and their families find the right care option and peace of mind."

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators no cost, nationwide senior referral and placement service, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

