Honoring Our Nation's Veterans: Kubota Goes Big in 2020

For the first time in the program's history, awarded equipment will expand beyond Kubota's L Series compact tractor to feature higher horsepower tractors, utility vehicles and hay tools. A total of five farmer veterans, one selected from each of Kubota's five operating divisions, will receive donated equipment in special ceremonies through this year's Geared to Give program.

New this year, one farmer veteran will receive one year or 250 hours free use of a powerful Kubota M7 Series tractor, a true workhorse tractor that excels in commercial livestock and hay applications. The M7 Series tractor will be presented to a farmer veteran during a special ceremony at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, in September. Additionally, Kubota will award a new Sidekick workhorse utility vehicle that delivers best-in-class handling and speed – up to 40 miles per hour of speed with cargo – for easier hauling of equipment, feed or harvest on the farm.

"Since this program was established, Kubota's goal has been to power and empower veterans to achieve their dreams in farming and make an impact in their local communities," said Alex Woods, Kubota vice president of sales operations, supply chain and parts. "With these new additions to the program to feature a wider range of products, we're able to help more veterans, whether they're at the beginning of their farming career or returning home to a family farm after years of dedicated service to our country."

To be eligible for the Geared to Give program, a military veteran must be a veteran member of the Farmer Veteran Coalition and apply for a grant from the Fellowship Fund. Applications for the Fellowship Fund are being accepted now through March 6 and can be completed on the FVC website at www.farmvetco.org/fvfellowship.

Each year, five farmer veterans are selected from hundreds of applicants to FVC's Fellowship Fund to receive donated Kubota equipment through the Geared to Give program. In addition to the equipment donations, Kubota also provides financial support in the form of grants that FVC awards to farmer veterans through the Fellowship Fund. Additionally, veteran members of FVC are also eligible for instant rebates across various Kubota product lines when they visit any of Kubota's 1,100 authorized dealerships.

"Kubota's Geared to Give program really sets up farmer veterans for success as they launch their agricultural operations," said Michael O'Gorman, executive director of FVC. "Purchasing equipment for the farm, whether it's a tractor, implement or utility vehicle, can be a big challenge for a new farmer. We are extremely grateful to Kubota for putting equipment in the hands of farmer veterans when they need it most."

In total, the Geared to Give program has awarded 21 L Series compact tractors to Farmer Veteran Coalition members and more than $250,000 in grants to the Fellowship Fund. For more information on FVC's 2020 Fellowship Fund application process, visit www.farmvetco.org/fvfellowship. For more information on the Geared to Give program, visit www.kubotausa.com/kubota-cares.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 210 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact and utility-class construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and spreaders, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit www.KubotaUSA.com.

Kubota Tractor Corporation supplies products and services to United States residents only. Kubota Tractor Corporation reserves the right to change the stated specifications without notice. These comparisons are for descriptive purposes only and do not provide any express or implied warranty of any nature, including any warranty of merchantability or for a particular purpose. For complete operational information, the operator's manual should be consulted. Kubota strongly recommends the use of a Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) and seat belt in almost all applications. For information regarding Kubota products or services outside the United States, see Kubota Corporation's global website.

*factory estimated rating

About Farmer Veteran Coalition

Based in Davis, Calif., Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) mission is mobilizing veterans to feed America. FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders, and expand viable employment and career opportunities through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. Through mentorship, peer support and career counseling, FVC supports veterans returning to or beginning careers in the food and farming industry. For more information, visit farmvetco.org.

SOURCE Kubota Tractor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kubotausa.com

