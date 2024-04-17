Honoring the Legend: Introducing ECD Auto Design's Newest Product Line - The ECD Classic

"Our goal with the ECD Classic was to capture the essence of the Defender as it rolled off the line 25 years ago." Post this

Drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of the Land Rover Defender, the ECD Classic seamlessly blends timeless design with cutting-edge engineering. Each vehicle is manufactured at ECD's UK facility, where skilled mechanics meticulously restore and refine vintage Defender 90 or 110 frames, breathing new life into every component. Once completed, the restored classic is shipped to its new home country.

"Our goal with the ECD Classic was to capture the essence of the Land Rover Defender as it rolled off the line 25 years ago," said Scott Wallace, CEO at ECD Auto Design. "From the exterior to the interior and under the hood, every detail has been carefully curated to evoke a sense of nostalgia while delivering unparalleled performance."

Powered by a TD5 diesel engine and paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, the ECD Classic ensures an exhilarating driving experience both on and off the beaten path. Its robust chassis, advanced suspension system, and all-wheel-drive capabilities enable effortless navigation through diverse terrain, from rugged mountains to sandy dunes.

True to its roots, the interior of the ECD Classic exudes authenticity with black vinyl material, a Momo Quark steering wheel, and ample cargo space. For those seeking personalized touches, upgrade options are available, including premium materials, enhanced seating configurations, air conditioning, audio enhancements, and more.

"The ECD Classic isn't just a vehicle; it's a symbol of adventure and exploration," added Wallace. "Whether you're tackling rocky trails or cruising through city streets, the ECD Classic is your trusted companion for every journey."

The ECD Classic is truly a nod of appreciation to the icon that has been the heart of ECD Auto Design's business which was built. Enthusiasts that want to experience the classic Land Rover Defender just as it was the year its chassis came off the line will find exactly what they are looking for with this vehicle and they can pick a classic Land Rover color to cover it.

Base pricing for the ECD Classic D90 and D110 vehicles starts at $149,995 and $159,995 respectively.

For those that would like to dream from the comfort of their own home, ECD has also launched a state-of-the-art vehicle configurator where users can design their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet, or phone. This is just another step in our forward-thinking process as we continue to deliver industry-leading solutions. Check out our vehicle configurator here.

For more information on how to build your own Land Rover Defender Classic, or customized 90, 110, 130 or Series IIA, Range Rover Classic or Jaguar E-Type, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Project Catamount Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Model – Defender 110

Engine -- TD5 Diesel

Transmission -- R380, 5-Speed Manual

Axles - - All Wheel Drive

Brakes -- Disc, Front and Rear

Side Steps -- Fold Up

Suspension -- Rigid Axle Front and Rear

Exhaust -- Stainless Steel

Fuel Tank -- 19 Gallon

Differentials -- Central Locking

Gas Mileage – Approximately 20 MPG

Exterior

Paint Color — Classic Land Rover Colors

Roof — Chawton White

Chassis Coating – Buzzweld Bedliner

Wheel Size, Style – 16" Wolf Steel

Tires – Cooper Discoverer

Grills – Slatted Land Rover Classic

Front Bumper – Steel Land Rover Classic

Optional Equipment and Upgrades– Checkers (Full Set), Wheel and Tire, Side-Step, Air Intake and/or Grill to XS Style, Exterior Trims, Bumpers, Lighting, Glass

Interior

Material (Standard) – Black Vinyl

Seating (Front) – Exmoor Urban

Seating (Middle Row) – Premium High Back, Black

Dash -- Vinyl

Door Cards – ABC Plastic, Black

Optional Equipment and Upgrades– Front A/C, Interior Materials, Front Seats, Center Console, Load Area Seats, Headliner and Window Trim, Carpet Finishers, Door Cars, Steering Wheels, Pedals

Audio & Electronics

Radio — Pioneer

Speakers – Pioneer 4 Speaker System

Charging – Dash Mounted USB

Optional Equipment and Upgrades — Audio Speakers, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Backup Camera. Backup Sensor, Blind Spot Assistant,

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

SOURCE ECD Automotive Design