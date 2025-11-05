Honoring the Past: Johnsonville State Historic Park Restores African Methodist Cemetery

Preservation efforts uncover hundreds of graves and stories of freedom, faith, and resilience along the Tennessee River

NORRIS, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the wooded banks of the Tennessee River, where the echoes of the Civil War's Battle of Johnsonville still linger, a new story of remembrance is taking shape. At Johnsonville State Historic Park , park staff and partners are working to reclaim and restore historic cemeteries that have become overgrown and nearly forgotten—ensuring that those who helped shape this region's story are remembered.

Over the past year, the park has worked with the Tennessee Division of Archaeology and the Tennessee Historical Commission to return the African Methodist Cemetery to its 1939 condition. This sacred hillside burial ground, established soon after the Civil War, holds the graves of formerly enslaved people and their descendants who built a freedmen's community near Johnsonville following the war's end.

"Just as we honor the soldiers who fought here during the Battle of Johnsonville, we are equally committed to preserving the memory of those who built new lives in its aftermath," said Park Superintendent Bob Holliday . "The African Methodist Cemetery tells the story of freedom, faith, and perseverance. Each name we uncover helps us better understand the people who shaped this place long after the cannons fell silent."

Restoration work has included the careful removal of trees to prevent damage to graves and headstones—a danger documented by the National Park Service . Many of the trees were found to be hollow, confirming their potential to cause serious harm if left standing. After removal, the hillside was reseeded and monitored to encourage grass growth and reduce erosion.

Partnering with the Tennessee Civil War National Heritage Area , the park conducted a ground-penetrating radar survey to identify gravesites. While 1939 Tennessee Valley Authority maps showed 108 burials, the survey revealed 417 graves . Each has been marked, and the park is now pursuing grant funding to install permanent headstones.

The African Methodist Cemetery includes burials dating to 1865 , with some of the earliest believed to be cholera victims , according to Freedmen's Bureau records. Working with Blue Yonder Research , the park has documented the stories of those buried there, including two World War I veterans —Andrew Greene and George Wells—and three Civil War veterans —George Madison, Henry McWilliams, and Gilbert Westfield.

The cemetery also holds the graves of women and children, such as Velma Wells , the eight-day-old daughter of George Wells, whose death certificate simply reads, "Had no doctor." Nearby lies Sarah Madison , wife of Civil War veteran George Madison, who was born into slavery in Benton County and lived to see freedom before being laid to rest beside her husband.

Most of the graves remain unmarked, but plans are underway to change that. In collaboration with Middle Tennessee State University's Center for Historic Preservation , the park will install interpretive panels at the base of the hillside so visitors can learn about the people and stories behind the site.

"Our goal is not only to preserve this sacred space," Holliday said, "but to ensure that every visitor understands the courage and endurance of those who lived here. These were the people who took the ashes of war and built a community of hope. We encourage visitors to learn from our past."

From the Battle of Johnsonville on November 4, 1864 , to the restoration of the African Methodist Cemetery today, Johnsonville State Historic Park continues to honor the lives, struggles, and triumphs that shaped the Tennessee River Valley—a place where history still flows through every bend of the river.

About: The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

