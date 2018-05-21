Honoring those who serve, one veteran to another

After some attention and a little TLC, the gravestones of service men and women shine with glory in the summer sun. Each May, in recognition of Memorial Day and Military Appreciation Month, my fellow K Vets & Supporters visit Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Mich. to clean gravestones, rake grass and help with ground maintenance. A peaceful and humbling experience, cemetery cleanup is how we pay our respects to those who have served and gone before us.

My Career in the Military

A veteran myself, I had an extensive career in the military. I served in a variety of Security Force roles, mostly concentrated in nuclear weapons, presidential security, counter-terrorism and air-based ground defense. After active duty, I joined the Air National Guard and was called back to serve following the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks.

K Vets & Supporters Business Employee Resource Group

As a retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, I am honored to be a Kellogg employee and a K Vets member. K Vets & Supporters (K Vets) is one of eight Kellogg Business/Employee Resource Groups (B/ERGs) and an organization that celebrates military service, supports veterans and regularly highlights the benefits of supporting those who serve.

When I joined Kellogg 10 years ago, I started as the Maintenance and Reliability Manager at our Battle Creek, Mich., plant. I soon learned of K Vets and became an active member. Through my position and efforts in the B/ERG, I had the opportunity to prove my drive, determination and extensive skillset – qualities I developed from my time in the military.

From Maintenance to Engineering

Leadership quickly took notice, and, taking a chance on me, extended an offer to join Kellogg's engineering department. True to the company's K Values, this showed true integrity and respect, recognizing me for my diverse background, experiences and ideas. The K Values shape our Kellogg culture and are at the core of who we are, what we believe and are what brings us together as a global team.

The K Values

The K Values – integrity, respect, accountability, passion, humility, hunger, simplicity and success – are similar to what I learned and lived in the military. I am proud to work for a company that truly lives these qualities. Today, I have the great responsibility of designing Pop Tarts packaging as the Lead Packaging Engineer for Morning Foods Research & Development.

Kellogg – A Company for Veterans

Recently, Kellogg was recognized by DiversityInc as a Best Company for Veterans and included on the Military Times list Best for Vets Employers 2018. Dedicated to recruiting and retaining veterans, the company has a dedicated Veteran Career website listing available positions and information on the company. It's clear that Kellogg is a company that lives its K Values.

My time in the service taught me a great deal about the world and myself, shaping my values and beliefs. Traveling through 40 countries, I had the opportunity to interact with a diverse group of people, either alongside them or as a guest in their country. I am proud to work for a company that incorporates its values into its DNA and believes in a diverse and inclusive environment. Kellogg is a company that is proud to recognize our service men and women.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2017 were approximately $13 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating three billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Contact:

Kellogg Company Media Hotline

media.hotline@kellogg.com

269.961.3799

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honoring-those-who-serve-one-veteran-to-another-300651991.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

http://www.kelloggcompany.com

