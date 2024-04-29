Honour Capital Founders Launch New Company: Honour Ag

--Hollie Bunn Appointed CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honour Capital Co-Founders Brian Slipka and Shea Huston today announced the launch of a new company focused on agriculture finance: Honour Ag.

"Since launching Honour Capital in 2020, we have experienced phenomenal growth, especially in input finance," said Slipka. "The establishment of a specialty ag finance company—and hiring Hollie Bunn as the CEO—are the result of our success."

"The establishment of a specialty ag finance company—and hiring Hollie Bunn as the CEO—are the result of our success." Post this

"We are excited about the future," said Huston. "Hollie comes to Honour Ag with a wealth of experience and expertise that we believe will help propel the company to new heights."

Hollie Bunn comes to Honour Ag with more than three decades of experience in the ag finance industry. She most recently served as the COO and head of lending at Growers Edge. She previously served stints as the interim CEO and as VP and EVP of lending operations at Growers Edge. She started her ag finance career at Farm Credit Mid-America, where she worked her way up through the ranks of financial services officer, regional vice president, strategic business process owner, and vice president of sales strategy.

Bunn holds a bachelor's degree in economics and sociology from Wilmington College and a master's degree in agricultural economics from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

"This new role aligns perfectly with my career goals and aspirations," said Bunn. "I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I am eager to contribute my skills and expertise to the team at Honour Ag and make a positive impact."

Minnesota-based Honour Capital provides strategic, purpose-driven capital financing. More information is available at www.honour-capital.com. More information about Honour Ag is available at www.honourag.com.

SOURCE Honour Capital