Hood College Graduate Nutrition Program Receives Accreditation from ACEND

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood College is proud to announce that the Master's of Science in Nutrition program has received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics (ACEND). Accreditation was officially granted to the program on Oct. 20 and is valid until June 30, 2033.

Ruth Whitaker Holmes School of Behavioral Health Sciences, where the nutrition program is housed

ACEND is the sole accrediting agency for education programs that prepare students for careers as registered dietitian nutritionists or nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered. Accreditation ensures graduates are eligible to sit for the national Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) credentialing exam and confirms that the program meets the national standards for education, experiential learning and professional readiness for the dietitian profession.

The program's 42-credit dietetics track received accreditation following a multi-year review involving comprehensive self-studies, curriculum evaluation and program outcome analysis. Additionally, ACEND evaluators performed an on-site peer review, meeting with faculty, staff, students, preceptors and community stakeholders. Following the evaluation process, external reviewers recognized Hood's program for its innovation, simulation-based learning, and strong community partnerships.

"Our graduates are ready to make an impact," said Nutrition Science Program DirectorJoanna Eaton, MSPH, RDN, LDN, CDCES. "In hospitals, schools, public health, and beyond. Hood's accredited program equips them with the clinical skills, creativity, and confidence to thrive in every corner of the nutrition profession."

The program, established in the fall of 2022, is housed in the Ruth Whitaker Holmes School of Behavioral & Health Sciences. In addition to the newly-accredited dietetics track, which is designed to prepare students for the RDN credential exam, the program also offers a 32-credit nutrition science track for advanced study in the field, preparing practicing nutritionists for evidence-based practice.

About Hood College

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

SOURCE Hood College