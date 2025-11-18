Hood College Expands NeighborHOOD Partners Program to Offer Significant Educational Benefits to Frederick Employees

News provided byHood College
Nov 18, 2025, 08:00 ET
Participants eligible to receive tuition discounts up to $33,000
FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood College has announced expanded benefits for its NeighborHOOD Partners Program, a unique initiative designed to make higher education more affordable for employees of local organizations and their families. The program underscores Hood's long-standing commitment to strengthening the region's workforce and investing in lifelong learning.
The newly redesigned program provides more than 60% off total tuition (up to a $33,000 annual discount) for full-time undergraduate students, as well as up to 25% off annual tuition for graduate, doctoral and certificate programs. Eligible participants include employees of partner organizations, their spouses and their dependents.
NeighborHOOD Partners include the following founding partners:
- Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research
- Frederick County Chamber of Commerce
- All Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Member Businesses
- Frederick Health
- Frederick County Public Schools
- Frederick County Government
- Frederick City Government
For more information about eligibility and benefits, visit hood.edu/neighborhoodpartners.
About Hood College
Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.
SOURCE Hood College
Share this article