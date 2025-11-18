Hood College Expands NeighborHOOD Partners Program to Offer Significant Educational Benefits to Frederick Employees

News provided by

Hood College

Nov 18, 2025, 08:00 ET

Participants eligible to receive tuition discounts up to $33,000

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood College has announced expanded benefits for its NeighborHOOD Partners Program, a unique initiative designed to make higher education more affordable for employees of local organizations and their families. The program underscores Hood's long-standing commitment to strengthening the region's workforce and investing in lifelong learning.

The newly redesigned program provides more than 60% off total tuition (up to a $33,000 annual discount) for full-time undergraduate students, as well as up to 25% off annual tuition for graduate, doctoral and certificate programs. Eligible participants include employees of partner organizations, their spouses and their dependents.

NeighborHOOD Partners include the following founding partners:

For more information about eligibility and benefits, visit hood.edu/neighborhoodpartners.

About Hood College
Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

SOURCE Hood College

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Hood College Graduate Nutrition Program Receives Accreditation from ACEND

Hood College Graduate Nutrition Program Receives Accreditation from ACEND

Hood College is proud to announce that the Master's of Science in Nutrition program has received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for...
National Thought Leader Rich Harwood to Speak at Frederick CivicCon

National Thought Leader Rich Harwood to Speak at Frederick CivicCon

Frederick CivicCon and Hood College are hosting national thought leader Rich Harwood as part of CivicCon's free speaker series on November 11 at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics