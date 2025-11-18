Hood College Expands NeighborHOOD Partners Program to Offer Significant Educational Benefits to Frederick Employees

Participants eligible to receive tuition discounts up to $33,000

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood College has announced expanded benefits for its NeighborHOOD Partners Program, a unique initiative designed to make higher education more affordable for employees of local organizations and their families. The program underscores Hood's long-standing commitment to strengthening the region's workforce and investing in lifelong learning.

The newly redesigned program provides more than 60% off total tuition (up to a $33,000 annual discount) for full-time undergraduate students, as well as up to 25% off annual tuition for graduate, doctoral and certificate programs. Eligible participants include employees of partner organizations, their spouses and their dependents.

NeighborHOOD Partners include the following founding partners:

For more information about eligibility and benefits, visit hood.edu/neighborhoodpartners.

