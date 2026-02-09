Hood College Partners with Miss Maryland's Teen, Miss America's Scholarship Foundation to Offer Scholarships to Competitors

Miss Maryland's Teen and Miss America's Teen Winners Eligible for Full-Tuition Scholarships

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood College is proud to announce a new scholarship partnership with Miss Maryland's Teen and the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation, expanding educational opportunities for young women and supporting their academic and leadership journeys.

Beginning in fall 2026, Hood College will offer a series of prestigious scholarships for participants and titleholders within the Miss Maryland's Teen and Miss America's Teen programs.

Hood College

As part of this new partnership, upon acceptance to the College, Hood College will award:

Full-tuition scholarships to winners of Miss Maryland's Teen and Miss America's Teen.

A $33,000 scholarship for local titleholders participating in the Miss Maryland's Teen competition.

The $33,000 scholarship replaces a previously offered $5,000 stackable scholarship, significantly increasing the financial support available to participants.

Hood College has a long-standing tradition of cultivating leadership, confidence and community engagement—values closely aligned with those of Miss Maryland's Teen and the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation. Through this partnership, Hood aims to provide meaningful access to a transformational education while strengthening connections with talented young women across Maryland and beyond.

"As Miss America enters a new era focused on empowering women to lead with purpose, this partnership with Hood College is a powerful example of that mission in action," said Robin Fleming, Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc. Chairman of the Board and CEO. "By investing in education, Hood College is opening doors for Miss America's Teen winners to turn achievement into opportunity and leadership into lifelong impact."

"We are thrilled to have a scholarship partnership between Hood College and the Miss Maryland organization, a preliminary to the iconic Miss America Pageant," said Sonia Bowie, doctoral program assistant and former state titleholder. "This extraordinary commitment celebrates the hard work, leadership and potential of young women across Maryland. We are deeply grateful to Hood College and their commitment to investing in the future of these remarkable young leaders."

The scholarships will be available to eligible students enrolling at Hood College starting in the fall 2026 academic year.

About Hood College

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

About the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc. (MASF)

The Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc. (MASF) is a dynamic 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through education. As the official scholarship partner of the Miss America Organization, MASF raises and distributes life-changing tuition scholarships to award recipients—fueling ambition, advancing careers, and opening doors across a wide range of disciplines and initiatives.

SOURCE Hood College