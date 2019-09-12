Hood River Distillers Adds Batanga, a Premium Tequila to Portfolio

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood River Distillers, the largest and oldest importer, distiller and marketer of distilled spirits in the Northwest, today announced that they have expanded their long partnership with Mexico's Orendain family by becoming the U.S. importer for Batanga, a premium 100 percent agave Tequila.

Casa Orendain was established in 1926 by Don Eduardo Orendain. The Orendain family is one of the four founding families of the Tequila industry along with the Cuervos, Sauzas and Herraduras.

Batanga Blanco Batanga Reposado

"Hood River Distillers has been working with the Orendain family for more than fifty years, and we are very excited to have been selected as the U.S. importer for Batanga," said Ronald R. Dodge, President & CEO of Hood River Distillers. "Batanga is an exceptional 100% agave tequila that will appeal to all who enjoy tequila."

Batanga Tequila is distilled using 100% Orendain Estate grown agave grown in and around Tequila, Mexico. The piñas are baked in traditional brick ovens to guarantee taste and flavor profile. The yeast used in the fermentation process is cultivated at the distillery, in accordance with the original family formula.

Batanga Tequila will be available nationally in both a Blanco and Reposado, which is aged in bourbon barrels for 3-6 months.

"Batanga Tequila also comes with its own signature cocktail, aptly named 'The Batanga'," said Chris Lowder, VP of Sales & Marketing, Hood River Distillers. "Created in Mexico in the 1950s by Don Javier Delgado Corona, of La Capilla, 'The Batanga' is a simple cocktail made with cola, lime, tequila and a salted rim, which allows the delicious notes of the agave to shine through."

Batanga Blanco (SRP: $24.95 750ml 40% ABV) is classic and expressive on the nose with intense earthy agave notes of citrus, herbs and mint. Fresh and lively in the mouth, with a clean vivid profile and a long finish.

Batanga Reposado (SRP: $24.95 750ml 40% ABV) Offers a fresh and vibrant nose of sweet vanilla and caramel. Subtle oak complements hints of cinnamon and vanilla on the palate which shows great refinement and integration, with a crisp flavorful finish.

Batanga Reposado Tequila was recently awarded Double Gold, Best of Class for Reposado Tequila and Best in Show for An Aged White Spirit in the 2019 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.

In addition to Batanga Tequila, Hood River Distillers represents Gran Orendain and Ollitas Tequilas – also produced by Casa Orendain -- in Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Alaska, Wyoming, and North & South Dakota. Gran Orendain is available in Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Extra-Añejo (3 YO) and Extra-Añejo (7 YO) and Ollitas is available in Blanco, Reposado and Cristalino.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, OR, Hood River Distillers is the Northwest's largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Trail's End® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, Lucid® Absinthe Supérieure, Sinfire® Cinnamon Whiskies, Double Mountain® Hopped Whiskey, Easy Rider® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Batanga Tequila, Lewis and Clark® Premium, ULLR® Nordic Libation, Yazi® Ginger Vodka, HRD® Vodka, the complete line of Monarch® distilled spirits, Captive Spirits Distillery portfolio featuring Big Gin®, and the Clear Creek Distillery portfolio are distributed across the country. For the complete product portfolio and more information, visit www.hrdspirits.com.

