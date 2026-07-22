Hood River Tree Farm Carbon Project Issues Core Carbon Principles (CCP) Labeled Offsets

PORTLAND, Ore., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Climate Trust (TCT), an Oregon-based nonprofit leader in carbon finance and project development, today announced the first issuance of carbon credits from the Hood River County Tree Farm project. The forest carbon project joins the initial cohort of projects to receive the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label from the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM). Carbon revenues will support the county's complex multiple use forest management strategy that seeks to combine timber revenue generation for the county budget with world-class recreational opportunities and diverse wildlife habitat.

Sunny Skies Over Hood River County

"Generating offset revenues gives us an incentive to store substantially more carbon when managing the forest for long-term benefits" explained Doug Thiesies, Hood River County's Forestry Director. "We are excited to embark upon this new chapter with The Climate Trust." The County plans to purchase additional forestland with carbon revenues and enroll it in the project.

Spanning over 32,000 acres of Douglas-fir and ponderosa pine forest, most of which are over 65 years old, the project provides significant climate benefits by committing the county to sequestering and storing forest carbon over the project's 40-year term. Registered under the ACR Improved Forest Management on Non-Federal U.S. Forestland Version 2.1 Methodology, the project was developed by TCT in partnership with the Hood River County Forestry Department.

In the Pacific Northwest's highly productive forests and strong timber market, there is immense potential to store more carbon through extending timber rotations beyond typical practices. Landowners frequently harvest all their timber over 45 years old in the northwest. Carbon crediting is based on the County Tree Farm committing to extend the average rotation age up to 90-years, far exceeding average age class and structural diversity observed on nearby industrially managed forests. The project will employ a dynamic baseline that requires recalculating carbon credit impact every few years to ensure ongoing crediting accuracy.

County residents and the larger community will benefit from the carbon project being located on a publicly owned and managed forest. "Community forest carbon projects like the Hood River County Tree Farm benefit so many people," said Julius Pasay, TCT's Executive Director. "We are thrilled that this project is generating public revenue in addition to supporting recreational opportunities for the community."

"In timber-dependent counties, counties look to timber harvest as a means to fund essential services," elaborated Allison Williams, Hood River County's Administrator. "The carbon project provides an incentive to manage the forest for public benefit and disincentivize increasing timber harvest to fund general operations."

Open to the public, The Hood River County Tree Farm serves as an important area for recreation activities such as mountain biking, OHV and hiking. In addition to these recreational opportunities, the Tree Farm's sustainable management supports and protects a vibrant ecosystem that many threatened species rely on including the Northern Spotted Owl, Bull Trout, Chinook Salmon, Coho Salmon, and Steelhead.

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About The Climate Trust

Founded in 1997, The Climate Trust (TCT) is a nonprofit project developer focused on utilizing carbon markets to scale climate mitigation outcomes. TCT believes that carbon emissions reductions and good land stewardship go hand in hand - a core belief that has driven the organization's work for over 25 years. TCT seeks to promote healthy ecosystems and resilient communities by scaling nature-based solutions and mobilizing markets to solve ecological issues in three areas of carbon project development and financing: Reforestation/Afforestation, Grassland Conservation, and Improved Forest Management.

Julius Pasay, Executive Director - [email protected]

SOURCE The Climate Trust