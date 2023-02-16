Hookah charcoal market size to grow by USD 25.20 million: Growth Driven by the growing number of bars and nightclubs- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global hookah charcoal market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.20 million from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hookah Charcoal Market

Hookah charcoal market - Five forces

The global hookah charcoal market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Hookah charcoal market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Hookah charcoal market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The online segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Rapid changes in consumers' shopping preferences fuel the sales of hookah charcoal through online channels. In addition, product awareness through websites, blogs, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube will propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global hookah charcoal market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hookah charcoal market.

APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America . The rise in demand for tobacco products, including hookah and cigarettes, in highly populated countries such as India and China will drive the hookah charcoal market growth in APAC during the forecast period

Download a sample report

Hookah charcoal market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing number of bars and nightclubs is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The rise in the number of bars, pubs, lounges, taverns, and nightclubs has increased the demand for various smoking accessories, including hookah charcoal.

In developing countries such as India and China , the demand for hookah charcoal has been rising due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers.

and , the demand for hookah charcoal has been rising due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers. The increasing focus on socializing will also drive the market growth.

These factors will propel the growth of the global hookah charcoal market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing preference for socializing among the youth is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Bars and nightclubs are popular spots for socializing, which is supporting the global hookah charcoal market growth.

Exotic bars in major tourist areas attract the youth, with the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population.

In addition, factors such as competitive pricing and the rising demand for tobacco have fueled the demand for hookah charcoal.

Therefore, the hookah charcoal market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The harmful impacts of hookah consumption are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. Hookah consumption can lead to major health issues and is considered a leading cause of morbidity and mortality.

The smoke released from hookah contains toxic compounds such as tar, carbon monoxide, and heavy metals.

The carcinogens found in hookah smoke can cause lung cancer, stomach cancer, and esophageal cancer.

Therefore, the risks of chronic diseases can negatively impact the growth of the global hookah charcoal market during the forecast period

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this hookah charcoal market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hookah charcoal market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the hookah charcoal market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hookah charcoal market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hookah charcoal market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The charcoal market size is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%. This report extensively segmentation by end-user (households, metallurgical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The bamboo charcoal market size is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (water treatment, air and gas purification, food processing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Hookah Charcoal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries China, US, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, Nu Tobacco, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG, and UrthTree Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's energy market reports

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cocobrico Ltd.

Cocoyaya

Fumari

Haze Tobacco LLC

HookahJohn

Kaloud

Nu Tobacco

Starbuzz Tobacco Inc.

TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG

UrthTree

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/hookah-charcoalmarket

SOURCE Technavio