Hookah Tobacco Market, 30% of Growth to Originate from Middle East and Africa, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hookah tobacco market size is estimated to grow by USD 745.39 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.98% during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 30%.

Middle East and Africa is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global hookah tobacco market

Geographic Landscape:

The Hookah Tobacco Market in MEA, the largest revenue contributor in 2022, is marked by a fragmented landscape with numerous regional and global vendors. Major markets include Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, Latvia, and Lithuania. Factors driving growth are rising consumption in countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, and the proliferation of drug stores. Innovative products, such as flavor-infused hookah tobacco in Chocolate, Caramel, Mint, and Blended Flavors, cater to Young adults and Feminine-labeled products. Specialty stores, Bars and cafes, and Theme-based Restaurants and Lounges are key sales channels. Direct sales through Mujeebsons and consumer spending on Leisure Activities contribute significantly. Indirect sales via Beverages and Automated technologies are also on the rise. Weather deterioration boosts Mint flavor demand. Tobacco production includes Virginia and Burley varieties, while Shisha, Maassel, and Quantitative Units are common units of measure. Rising trend of flavor-infused hookah tobacco, Disposable Income, and innovative products like hookah fruits further fuel market growth.

Research Analysis

The Hookah Tobacco Market encompasses a variety of products, including herbal tobacco, fruits, mint, chocolate, and flavored tobacco in syrupy form, such as molasses and shisha. These offerings cater to consumers below 18 years old, who may be influenced by peer pressure, as well as adults seeking unique experiences in bars and cafes, specialty stores, and hookah lounges. The market's growth is driven by the appeal of nicotine and dopamine, which provide a pleasurable sensation. Retailers offer direct channels for purchasing hookah tobacco, with an array of fruit and confectionary flavors, spices, and beverages, as well as aromatic substances and hookah apparatus. Despite the allure, it is essential to acknowledge the potential health risks, including cancer, associated with the use of tobacco in hookah.

Market Drivers

The global Hookah Tobacco Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the launch of innovative and new products. Convenience stores and supermarkets have seen an increase in the demand for these products, with brands like Strong Shisha Tobacco from Al Fakher catering to diverse age groups and income levels. New product launches include flavor-infused hookah tobacco from Fumari and Japan Tobacco Inc.'s Ploom X, a next-generation heated tobacco device. Low-risk tobacco products, such as Mild Shisha Tobacco and herbal tobacco, have gained popularity among young adults and the young population. Flavors like Mint, Chocolate, Caramel, and Fruit have been major trends, along with menthol and blended flavors. Automated technologies and theme-based restaurants, lounges, and cafes have also contributed to the rising trend of hookah smoking activities. Virginia and Burley tobacco, as well as steam stones, are used in the production of these products. Hookah fruits and beverages have further expanded the market, with direct and indirect sales channels including specialty stores, bars and cafes.

Market Overview

The Hookah Tobacco Market is a significant sector, encompassing various elements such as flavors, production, and consumer preferences. Products like tobacco, hooks, and flavors are integral components of this market. Producers employ techniques like carmelization and aging to create unique tastes. Consumers seek out brands like Al Fakher, Starbuzz, and Nakhla for their preferred flavors. Premium and regular products cater to diverse budgets. The market also includes accessories such as hoses and bowls. Relaxing environments like hookah lounges and cafes contribute to the market's growth. Consumers value the social experience and the wide range of flavors, making the Hookah Tobacco Market a thriving industry.

