Hoopla by Raydiant Offers New Points & Rewards System to Drive Performance Through Real-World Recognition and Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoopla by Raydiant announces the launch of their new Points & Rewards system. In a competitive employment market, recognition is key to retention. Now employers can automatically award points through a customized points system for meeting KPI's, hitting milestones, and team building, among many corporate goals. Points can be redeemed through a rewards catalog with thousands of options from gift cards to electronics and much more. With Hoopla by Raydiant, employers will benefit from improved engagement, higher retention, and a stronger culture all via an easy to use platform.

Points & Rewards by Raydiant

The Hoopla by Raydiant Employee Experience platform has been proven to improve employee performance and strengthen company culture. This platform keeps teams focused on reaching goals and enabling various competitions all accessible on TVs, computers, mobile devices and messaging apps such as Slack and Teams. The addition of our comprehensive Points & Rewards system amplifies these benefits through real-time recognition for all employees.

"Employers have been asking for a comprehensive, automated rewards system for some time," said Bobby Marhamat, Raydiant's Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud to be launching the industry's only complete employee engagement platform with automated points and rewards built in. Employers now have the best tools in their arsenal to recognize employees, increase engagement and improve retention."

Utilizing rewards, especially ones employees choose for themselves, in conjunction with frequent recognition, is critical in maintaining employee engagement and reducing unwanted turnover. Customers can have branded rewards stores showcasing thousands of items easily accessible with a single click. Employees can even put items into a "wishlist" for redemption at a later date when they've accumulated enough points.

The Points & Rewards system is available to Hoopla customers via the Raydiant dashboard. To learn more about this new system, visit raydiant.com .

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-store and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solutions empower Raydiant customers to create, manage, and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Following their acquisition of Hoopla, Raydiant has captivated the Employee Experience world, offering solutions to recruitment, retention, and employee engagement worldwide. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Mark Wahlberg, Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

Media Contact:

Bobby Marhamat

650-720-8566

[email protected]

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.