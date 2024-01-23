hoopla Digital Announces New BingePass with Fret Zealot

Provides access to guitar, bass, and ukelele lessons for free with a library card

HOLLAND, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one app for public libraries, today announced a partnership with Fret Zealot, a user-friendly guitar learning app, to launch a new BingePass.

Fret Zealot, a provider of online music video lessons and resources, will provide participating hoopla libraries and their patrons access to more than 100 courses and song lessons covering all styles of music for seven days through BingePass. Library patrons with hoopla access through their library will be able to explore Fret Zealot's unique offering of 3,500+ video lessons spanning guitar, bass guitar, and ukulele taught by professional teachers across all styles and genres. Tailored for music enthusiasts, patrons can browse courses by instrument, style, or difficulty to find the perfect course. Fret Zealot's curated courses cater to all skill levels, whether someone is a novice seeking a starting point or an adept player aiming to refine expertise.

"At the start of the year we know many are eager to acquire a new hobby or challenge themselves to try something they've always wanted to. We are really excited to bring our library partners and their patrons access to have the opportunity to do just that with the Fret Zealot BingePass," said hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski. "Our BingePass offering was created to ensure library patrons have unrestricted access to a unique range of content and we are delighted to be able to expand our BingePass catalog with this fun instructional content."

The Fret Zealot BingePass marks a continued investment from hoopla in enhancing its BingePass offering, where each pass gives unlimited access to educational and entertaining collections of streaming content and platforms for seven days with just one borrow. BingePass is accessible anywhere, either on the web or via the mobile app, with no commercials or ads. Library patrons of all ages and interests can find something to borrow, including magazines, eBooks, popular movies and TV series, puzzles, and more.

"What makes hoopla's BingePass offering groundbreaking is its alignment with both our mission at Fret Zealot to offer the best range of high-quality music lessons and the library's mission to provide invaluable resources without burden and constraints," said Shaun Masavage, CEO of Zealot Interactive. "We are thrilled to be partnering with hoopla Digital to expand our access and presence in the library market and couldn't be more excited for more people to discover a deeper connection to music with us."

hoopla offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than two million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, television episodes, and more through hoopla BingePass, all with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. hoopla is in more than 9,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla Digital
hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla Digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com. hoopla Digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About Zealot Interactive
Zealot Interactive created Fret Zealot brand products to help those who want to play guitar to "learn with light." Dubbed the "Netflix of music education," the Fret Zealot platform uniquely includes an optional paper-thin LED strip that can be easily installed on any full-size guitar, and apps with thousands of step-by-step video lessons. The Fret Zealot platform currently includes nearly 4,000 video lessons, over 100 courses, 250,000 song tabs, every chord and scale, 60 different tunings, and more. You can find more information at www.fretzealot.com.

