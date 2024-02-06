McDonald's and Gen.G Offer Eastern Shore Students Real World Gaming/Esports Experience Through Creation of Community Event

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's looks to global esports and gaming organization Gen.G to expand their "Gaming Leaders of Tomorrow" program's reach. Students will get on-the-ground experience to put together their own memorable esports event in the Eastern Shore region (D.C., Maryland and Virginia). This program is an additional arm for Gen.G and McDonald's ongoing dedication to the collegiate gaming space, providing the next generation of esports professionals with not just the tools, but the direct experience they need to open doors into the industry.

Gen.G McDonald's Gaming Leaders of Tomorrow

Students will receive a fixed budget to use for their event to cover production, promotion, talent and more. They will further hone their real world event skills with guidance through mentorship sessions with Gen.G and McDonald's marketing, partnerships, design, and event experts. These events will be held to engage intercollegiate gaming communities.

"We are honored that a brand like McDonald's sees Gen.G's longstanding commitment to the collegiate and education space. Real life experience is a great teaching mechanism; we hope to give students the professional experience they need to get a leg up as they enter the workforce, said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Gen.G.

All students will be able to use the event they create on their resume and portfolio, receive a certificate of completion from the "Gaming Leaders of Tomorrow" program and a stipend. Students can apply using this ( LINK ). Applications will be accepted until 11:59PM, February 13th.

"We hope that by providing this opportunity to create and shape an event of their own, our Gaming Leaders of Tomorrow will find a sense of pride that inspires them to achieve their goals," said Craig B. Welburn, President of McDonald's Capital Business Unit and McDonald's Owner Operator. "We look forward to seeing these amazing events that can serve as a peek at what's to come for the future of gaming and esports."

Alongside McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Delmarva Shorebirds are joining the program as supporting partners.

SOURCE Gen.G