Hoosier Energy selects Aviat Networks for Network Modernization Project

News provided by

Aviat Networks, Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Hoosier will deploy Aviat's new IRU600 UHP 11 GHz Radio to mitigate potential future interference in the 6 GHz band

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced that Hoosier Energy, a generation and transmission cooperative in Indiana, recently selected Aviat for the upgrade and modernization of their existing microwave transmission network in a multi-year, multi-phase project.

As a part of the overall project Hoosier will deploy Aviat's new IRU600 UHP 11 GHz indoor microwave radio, which delivers the highest transmitter power ever supported in the industry, to relocate many of their existing 6 GHz links to 11 GHz over concerns of the potential risk of interference.

"We are very excited that we have been selected by Hoosier to upgrade their network with our very latest in ultra-high power technology," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "With IRU600 UHP Hoosier will be able to ensure the highest network reliability."

Initial shipments planned to commence in the second half of 2023.

About Aviat Networks                  

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Hoosier Energy  

Founded in 1949, Hoosier Energy is a generation and transmission cooperative (G&T) with headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana. The G&T provides electric power and services to 18 member distribution cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. We are a community-focused organization that works to efficiently deliver affordable, reliable and safe energy. Collectively, our 18 members serve more than 760,000 consumers. Hoosier Energy is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit www.hoosierenergy.com.

www.aviatnetworks.com

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

Also from this source

Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Financial Results

Aviat Networks Sets Date for Its Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.