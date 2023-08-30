Hoosier Energy selects Aviat Networks for Network Modernization Project

Hoosier will deploy Aviat's new IRU600 UHP 11 GHz Radio to mitigate potential future interference in the 6 GHz band



AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced that Hoosier Energy, a generation and transmission cooperative in Indiana, recently selected Aviat for the upgrade and modernization of their existing microwave transmission network in a multi-year, multi-phase project.

As a part of the overall project Hoosier will deploy Aviat's new IRU600 UHP 11 GHz indoor microwave radio, which delivers the highest transmitter power ever supported in the industry, to relocate many of their existing 6 GHz links to 11 GHz over concerns of the potential risk of interference.

"We are very excited that we have been selected by Hoosier to upgrade their network with our very latest in ultra-high power technology," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "With IRU600 UHP Hoosier will be able to ensure the highest network reliability."

Initial shipments planned to commence in the second half of 2023.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Hoosier Energy

Founded in 1949, Hoosier Energy is a generation and transmission cooperative (G&T) with headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana. The G&T provides electric power and services to 18 member distribution cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. We are a community-focused organization that works to efficiently deliver affordable, reliable and safe energy. Collectively, our 18 members serve more than 760,000 consumers. Hoosier Energy is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit www.hoosierenergy.com.

