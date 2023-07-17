Hoot Launches AI Integration on its Myopia Management Marketing Automation Platform

Hoot Health, Inc.

17 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

Hoot introduces new AI-generated content, video, and clinical support to empower eye care professionals (ECPs) practicing myopia management nationwide.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoot Health, Inc., the next generation healthcare CRM, and marketing automation solution, announced today the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its Hoot Myopia Care marketing automation platform for ECPs.

The utilization of AI presents immense potential to synthesize relevant data in real-time, aiding doctors in providing effective patient care. Hoot is pleased to take the first step towards harnessing this potential with AI-generated content, which includes educational videos and clinical briefs that complement ECPs' expertise on myopia management.

Bob Miglani, CEO of Hoot, expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating, "We believe AI can play a crucial role in delivering personalized and meaningful information to doctors, enabling them to better serve their patients. With the introduction of AI-generated content, ECPs will have access to highly personalized videos and clinical briefs, further enhancing their ability to educate parents about myopia management."

Hoot's AI program will be implemented in phases, providing ECPs with video content and clinical support. This includes summaries of the latest clinical research, behavioral coaching learning series, and personalized practice videos to share with parents for Myopia Management.

Miglani further emphasized the goal of democratizing technology to enhance the doctor-patient relationship. "We strive to make advanced technology accessible, empowering ECPs to improve the quality of care and strengthen their connection with patients."

As a leader in marketing automation for specialty practices, Hoot's AI program will continue to expand, offering additional content and clinical decision support not only in myopia management but also in dry eye disease—a new category Hoot recently entered.

About Hoot:
Hoot is a marketing automation platform designed for specialty doctors such as eye care professionals, enabling them to grow and scale their specialty care practice in myopia management and dry eyes. For more information, please contact Bob Miglani at [email protected] or visit www.GetHoot.com.

SOURCE Hoot Health, Inc.

