Hoot Unveils Referral Marketing Automation for Optometrists Focused on Pediatrician Collaboration

News provided by

Hoot Health, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoot Health, Inc. a cutting-edge doctor CRM and marketing automation solution proudly unveils Hoot Referrals aimed at assisting optometrists specializing in myopia to increase referrals from pediatricians. This innovative program fosters collaboration for enhanced patient care.

Bob Miglani, Founder and CEO of Hoot, highlighted the transformative impact of this collaboration, stating, "Specialized optometrists in myopia management now have a unique opportunity not only to improve patient care but also to expand their practice revenues by reaching an untapped market for referrals – pediatricians."

Miglani stressed the ineffectiveness of traditional promotional materials, saying, "Brochures, business cards, and flyers left at the front desk are outdated in a mobile driven world. People prefer to watch videos. We believe healthcare educational videos delivered to the mobile phones of doctors and patients alike are a powerful way to raise the quality of care while growing practice revenues."

Dr. Cheryl Chapman, President of the American Academy of Orthokeratology and Myopia Control (AAOMC), commended Hoot saying, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation for Hoot in empowering optometrists to educate pediatricians on myopia management within their local markets. Such collaborative efforts play a crucial role in promoting proactive measures for myopia control, ultimately benefiting the overall well-being of our community."

Hoot Referrals benefits:

  1. Empowers optometrists to raise awareness about myopia among pediatricians near their practice.
  2. Simplifies the process of receiving referrals for new patients.
  3. Improves the patient journey to follow through on their appointments.

Geofencing technology allows optometrists to focus on pediatricians in proximity to their practice, delivering targeted communications that highlight the importance of myopia awareness. The content includes valuable insights into the correlation between screen use and myopia, coupled with practical advice for parents.

Pediatricians, in turn, gain the ability to digitally refer more patients to local optometrists for myopia evaluations. This streamlined approach accelerates the diagnosis and treatment of myopia in children.

Hoot will unveil the Hoot Referrals Automation program to Optometrists at its premier virtual Myopia Management learning event namely, Hootopia on January 27, 2024 at 11am EST - 1pm EST. Register here.

About Hoot
Hoot is a marketing automation platform for specialty doctors such as eye care professionals to help them capture and convert patients into their specialty care practice in myopia management and dry eyes. Contact: Bob Miglani, [email protected] or learn more on: www.GetHoot.com 

SOURCE Hoot Health, Inc.

